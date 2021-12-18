The 2022 East Central University Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Friday, Jan. 28, at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
The event will start at 5 p.m. in Foundation Hall, with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program set to start at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers will induct five individuals and one team in the first class of the revamped ECU Athletics Hall of Fame. There will be three student-athletes, one coach, one distinctive service and a team introduced.
Former baseball player Tyler Pybas (2006-09), soccer player Meagan Wilson (2000-05) and volleyball player Holly Hicks (2008-10) are the representatives for student-athletes. Former soccer coach Heather Beam (1997-08) and the basketball voice of the Tigers, Kenny Morrison (1997-Pr.), the distinctive service inductee, will join the class.
ECU will also induct the 2005 Men’s Cross Country Team.
To reserve a spot at the 2022 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony, please contact Teri LaJeunesse, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications/SWA, via email (tlajeune@ecok.edu) or call 580-559-5258. The ceremony will be free of charge, but you must reserve your seat by Monday, Jan. 17.
The Tigers will also have a silent auction at the Hall of Fame ceremony with various items and ECU Athletics experiences available for bidding.
Now is the time to nominate for future ECU Athletics Hall of Fame classes, with the next date for nominees to be put into the voting queue coming up on Feb. 28, 2022. All nominations must be made through the link on www.ecutigers.com.
This year also includes a new category for induction into the Hall of Fame – Distinguished Athletic Alumni. The distinguished athletic alumni category is open to individuals who were student-athletes at ECU and went on to distinguish themselves in their careers (Example: Coach who did not coach at ECU but had distinguished careers at another level).
