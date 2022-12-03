ECU athletics announces latest Hall of Famers

The East Central University Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2023 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Class, consisting of four individuals and one conference championship team.
Gerald Williamson (distinguished service), Skip Griese (coach/administrator), John O’Dell (distinguished alumni), and Emily Kennemer (student-athlete – softball) will all be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Tiger greats. ECU will also welcome into the Hall of Fame the 2011 Men’s Cross-Country Team that won the first GAC Championship in GAC history.
With these additions, ECU’s Hall of Fame Class expands to 144 members.
A formal induction ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 10 at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. More information about the banquet, including ticket purchasing options, will be made available in the upcoming weeks.
