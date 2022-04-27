The Student-Athlete Athletic Committee and the Athletics Department at East Central University honored its 2021-22 student-athletes at the annual Roary’s Monday night inside the Chickasaw Business Conference Center.

The top awards for the year, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, went to men’s cross country and track & field athlete Carson Sandvik and women’s basketball player Madison Rehl.

The ECU Scholar-Athlete of the Year demonstrates irrefutable success as a student and as an athlete. It considers their performance in their sport coupled with their performance in the classroom.

Sandvik has been very busy all across campus, while compiling a perfect 4.0 GPA in Biology and was recently named a 2022 ECU George Nigh Top 5 Finalist. He has been a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years and served as president for the 2021-22 season. Sandvik has also been working in the ECU Athletic Training room in preparation for physical therapy school next year.

In his four years as a member of the cross country team, Sandvik helped the Tigers to two GAC Championships and claimed two All-GAC second-team honors and two first-team awards. In track & field, he added a second-team honor. He has been a member of the GAC and D1ADA Academic teams for three years and was named a GAC Elite scholar in both cross country and track & field.

Rehl will leave the Tigers well-known for her work in the classroom and on the court.

In 2020-21, she was an ECU George Nigh Top 3 finalist for the top graduating senior. She has now moved on and will finish her master’s degree in just one year.

Rehl spent considerable time volunteering with several groups on campus and was named an ECU NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2021. She finished her career with two All-GAC honors and was named a GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete. Rehl finished her women’s basketball career ranked on 11 ECU Career Top 10 lists, including four spots at No. 1. Rehl became the 14th member of the 1,000-Point Club and finished No. 6 in career points with 1,309.

2021-22 Roary’s Awards

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Carson Sandvik

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Madison Rehl

Jerry Anderson Award: Megan Lesko

Soccer

Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Olivia Witte

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Madison Hays

Women’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Runner: Aaliyah Regg-Wajid

Newcomer of the Year: Abigael Kemboi

Men’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Runner: Carson Sandvik

Newcomer of the Year: Drew Wiles

Football

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Anthony Wright

Offensive Skills Player of the Year: Miles Davis

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Michael Onwuzurike

Defensive Skills Player of the Year: Keonte Lusk

MVP: Kenny Hrncir

Volleyball

Most Valuable Player: Sydney Dungen

G.R.I.T. Award: Thalianette Garcia

Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Strickland

Defensive Player of the Year: Alejandra Delgado

Defensive Player of the Year: Nyah Walker

Most Improved: Anmarie Dominick

Women’s Basketball

Most Outstanding Defender: Izzy Cummins

Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Kenzie Crusoe

Most Outstanding Player: Madison Rehl

Men’s Basketball

Wayne Cobb Award: Josh Apple

Tiger Award: Reggie Crawford, Jr.

Baseball

Ken Turner Award: Mekhi Edwards

Waner Award: Nolan Herchock

Chris Lane “Tiger” Award: Britton Sperry

Bo Duren Award: Eric Towsley

Softball

Tiger Tough: Emma Barr

Offensive Player of the Year: Gabi Quintanilla

Pitcher of the Year: Taia Harris

Track & Field

Men’s Most Valuable Track Athlete of the Year: Zach Wells

Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Jackson Parrish

Women’s Newcomer Year: Abigael Kemboi

Women’s Most Valuable Track Athlete: Aaliyah Regg-Wajid

Spirit

Cheerleader of the Year: Kristen Thomason

Dancer of the Year: Baylee Quinn

Pom Outstanding Skill: Edyn McAlister

Cheer Outstanding Skill: Sydnie Hall

SAAC Awards

Team of the Year: Volleyball

Play of the Year: Football’s Overtime Victory over NWOSU

Comeback of the Year: Volleyball Team from 0-8 start to 15-14 finish

Male Tiger Tough: Cole Robertson (Men’s Basketball)

Female Tiger Tough: Mackenzie Crusoe (Women’s Basketball)

