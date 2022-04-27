The Student-Athlete Athletic Committee and the Athletics Department at East Central University honored its 2021-22 student-athletes at the annual Roary’s Monday night inside the Chickasaw Business Conference Center.
The top awards for the year, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, went to men’s cross country and track & field athlete Carson Sandvik and women’s basketball player Madison Rehl.
The ECU Scholar-Athlete of the Year demonstrates irrefutable success as a student and as an athlete. It considers their performance in their sport coupled with their performance in the classroom.
Sandvik has been very busy all across campus, while compiling a perfect 4.0 GPA in Biology and was recently named a 2022 ECU George Nigh Top 5 Finalist. He has been a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years and served as president for the 2021-22 season. Sandvik has also been working in the ECU Athletic Training room in preparation for physical therapy school next year.
In his four years as a member of the cross country team, Sandvik helped the Tigers to two GAC Championships and claimed two All-GAC second-team honors and two first-team awards. In track & field, he added a second-team honor. He has been a member of the GAC and D1ADA Academic teams for three years and was named a GAC Elite scholar in both cross country and track & field.
Rehl will leave the Tigers well-known for her work in the classroom and on the court.
In 2020-21, she was an ECU George Nigh Top 3 finalist for the top graduating senior. She has now moved on and will finish her master’s degree in just one year.
Rehl spent considerable time volunteering with several groups on campus and was named an ECU NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2021. She finished her career with two All-GAC honors and was named a GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete. Rehl finished her women’s basketball career ranked on 11 ECU Career Top 10 lists, including four spots at No. 1. Rehl became the 14th member of the 1,000-Point Club and finished No. 6 in career points with 1,309.
———o———
2021-22 Roary’s Awards
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Carson Sandvik
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Madison Rehl
Jerry Anderson Award: Megan Lesko
Soccer
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Olivia Witte
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Madison Hays
Women’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Runner: Aaliyah Regg-Wajid
Newcomer of the Year: Abigael Kemboi
Men’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Runner: Carson Sandvik
Newcomer of the Year: Drew Wiles
Football
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Anthony Wright
Offensive Skills Player of the Year: Miles Davis
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Michael Onwuzurike
Defensive Skills Player of the Year: Keonte Lusk
MVP: Kenny Hrncir
Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Sydney Dungen
G.R.I.T. Award: Thalianette Garcia
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Strickland
Defensive Player of the Year: Alejandra Delgado
Defensive Player of the Year: Nyah Walker
Most Improved: Anmarie Dominick
Women’s Basketball
Most Outstanding Defender: Izzy Cummins
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Kenzie Crusoe
Most Outstanding Player: Madison Rehl
Men’s Basketball
Wayne Cobb Award: Josh Apple
Tiger Award: Reggie Crawford, Jr.
Baseball
Ken Turner Award: Mekhi Edwards
Waner Award: Nolan Herchock
Chris Lane “Tiger” Award: Britton Sperry
Bo Duren Award: Eric Towsley
Softball
Tiger Tough: Emma Barr
Offensive Player of the Year: Gabi Quintanilla
Pitcher of the Year: Taia Harris
Track & Field
Men’s Most Valuable Track Athlete of the Year: Zach Wells
Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Jackson Parrish
Women’s Newcomer Year: Abigael Kemboi
Women’s Most Valuable Track Athlete: Aaliyah Regg-Wajid
Spirit
Cheerleader of the Year: Kristen Thomason
Dancer of the Year: Baylee Quinn
Pom Outstanding Skill: Edyn McAlister
Cheer Outstanding Skill: Sydnie Hall
SAAC Awards
Team of the Year: Volleyball
Play of the Year: Football’s Overtime Victory over NWOSU
Comeback of the Year: Volleyball Team from 0-8 start to 15-14 finish
Male Tiger Tough: Cole Robertson (Men’s Basketball)
Female Tiger Tough: Mackenzie Crusoe (Women’s Basketball)
