ECU announces fan policy for outdoor events

There will be fewer COVID-19 restrictions at East Central University outdoor sports according to a 2021 Fan Attendance Policy released by the athletic department Wednesday evening.
Following are the details listed in the document.
• Fan attendance is permitted at baseball/softball/soccer games due to the nature of outdoor competition and the enhanced ability to safely socially distance at outdoor venues.
• Fans in attendance must adhere to ECU Campus, Great American Conference, state and federal guidelines, which specify the wearing of facial coverings (masks) at all times and social distancing.
• Attendance is free for all fans, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis limited by the capacity of venue seating.
• Fans may sit in bleachers where socially distanced seating is marked or may sit in self-provided chairs as long as they remain six feet from the fences surrounding the playing area.
• Fans will not be permitted to gather behind home plate/backstop areas nor team areas (dugouts, benches, etc.).
• Fans are asked to refrain from interacting with players on either team at the site of competition before, during and following the games.
• Signage will be posted around the venues and announcements made to remind attendees to wear masks and properly distance themselves from anyone outside of their household unit or family cluster.
• No concessions will be available at ECU home outdoor events.
• Fans are encouraged to follow standard COVID-19 safety guidelines and self-evaluation practices, such as washing and sanitizing hands frequently.
• If you are ill or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please do not attend the games in person. Links to the live stats and live video (when available) will be available on the schedule pages for each sport at www.ecutigers.com so you can watch from home.
