ECU announces 2023 football schedule

The East Central University football team has officially released the schedule for the 2023 season.
The 11-game regular season has the Tigers slated for five home games at Koi Ishto Stadium to go along with six on the road, including the 106th Great American Classic against old rival Southeastern in Durant.
ECU, coming off an impressive 9-3 season last fall, will look to continue the momentum moving forward with interim head coach John Litrenta in his inaugural season at the helm.
The Tigers will open the 2023 season and Great American Conference play with a Thursday night kickoff in Arkadelphia, Arkansas against Henderson State University on Aug. 31.
ECU’s home opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 7, with a matchup against Southern Arkansas University. From there, the Tigers will travel to Weatherford to face Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Sept. 16 before returning to Koi Ishto Stadium for Homecoming against Oklahoma Baptist University on Sept. 23.
The Tigers will wrap up the month by making a trip to Arkansas-Monticello on Sept. 30 to face the Boll Weevils.
ECU will then welcome the purple Tigers of Ouachita Baptist University to Norris Field on Oct. 7 before heading to Alva on Oct. 14 to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
ECU will close out the home portion of the 2023 schedule over the last two weeks of October. The Tigers will host Southern Nazarene University on Oct. 21 with Senior Day set for the following week on Oct. 28 against Arkansas Tech University.
The Tigers will conclude the regular season with back-to-back weeks on the road, first taking on Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas before battling Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the 106th Great American Classic in Durant.
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
