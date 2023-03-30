ECU announces 2023 football schedule

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.