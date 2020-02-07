ECU adds 44 to football roster on signing day

Editor’s Note: Following is a release by the East Central University sports information department in conjunction with National Signing Day. ECU head coach Al Johnson and his staff signed 44 new players. However, a request by The Ada News for a complete list of those ECU signees was denied by Johnson and sports information director Teri LaJeunesse.
———o———
East Central University football head coach Al Johnson has announced the addition of 44 new players for the 2020 season.
“We are very happy to finally be able to talk about this class,” said Johnson. “It is almost a year in the making. We invest a lot of time and effort into recruiting, our coaching staff works extremely hard to build relationships with recruits and families.”
Johnson said NCAA Eligibility Officer Debbie Claxton and Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance Autumn Suydam are a key part of the recruiting process.
“The academic and compliance side of college football is often overlooked but making sure our recruits are eligible and can be successful in college is one of the most important things,” Johnson said.
The group includes 28 true freshmen and 16 mid-year transfers that arrived on campus for the 2020 Spring semester. Of the mid-year transfer group, one is a senior, 12 are juniors and 3 are sophomores.
“Being the youngest DII football program in the whole country last year, we set a program goal within this recruiting class to add some experience to our team,” Johnson added. “I believe we have done that. We also had a goal to keep adding to our current foundation of high school recruited student-athletes, guys that come in from high school and grow within our program for 4-5 years. This class has both.”
The Tiger offense will be bolstered by 19 student-athletes, including six wide receivers, two tight ends, one running back, one quarterback and nine offensive linemen.
The defense will add three outside linebackers, five inside linebackers, five defensive backs and 10 defensive linemen, for a total of 23 new faces.
“These 44 ECU Tigers address all of our program’s needs, both from an immediate need and long-term sustainable need,” stated Johnson. “Our staff is extremely happy with the potential this class has at every position. What will define them as Tiger’s in the future, will be the work they do once on campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.