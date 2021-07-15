In celebration of its 25th anniversary, The Eccentric Duffer golf course is sponsoring a “5-5-25”.
For five days, beginning on July 20, the fee for a 9-hole round of golf will the same as the day the local golf course opened 25 years ago, $5. Patrons can play as many 9-hole rounds as they want during the week of July 20-24 for $5 each round.
Carts are not included.
“With all of the rain we have had, the course is in great shape,” said co-owner Elizabeth Hobbs.
The last daily tee time will be 6 p.m.
For more information, phone (580) 332-4950, (580) 235-3824 or (580) 235-1011. You can also follow the Eccentric Duffer on Facebook.
Latta baseball cornhole set for Saturday
LATTA — The second annual Latta Panther Baseball Cornhole Tournament is Saturday at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and bags will fly at 11 a.m.
Entry fee is $30 for each Intermediate team and $50 for each Advanced team. The payout will be 60% for Advanced and 50% for Intermediate.
There will also be a long toss for $1 per toss with a minimum of five tosses.
There will be a concession stand and players are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Teddy Abney at (580) 320-7933.
Allen physicals set for July 22
ALLEN — Allen athletic physicals are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon inside the Allen High School gymnasium.
Allen female athletes will take physicals first. Male athletes need to be at the gym by 10 a.m.
Physicals forms can be found under the athletics tab on the Allen School website. Athletes must have a signed physical form on the day of physicals.
Roff basketball golf scramble scheduled for July 31
ROFF — The Roff Tigers boys and girls basketball golf tournament is scheduled for July 31 at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole.
Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. and the tournament will tee off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $60 per person — which includes green fees, cart, lunch and drinks — in the four-person scramble. The tournament will be limited to the first 16 teams that pre-register by calling or texting boys basketball coach Larry Johnston at (405) 249-7100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.