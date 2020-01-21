The Byng boys basketball coaching staff — head coach Cody Williams and assistants Sam Ackerman and Austin Guinn — were pretty sneaky in the days leading up to the Pirates’ home contest against Tishomingo.
They figured out Byng senior Cale Eaton needed 13 points during that contest Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House to score his 1,000th career point.
Eaton had no idea.
After sinking two free throws at the 2:44 mark of the second quarter, Easton registered points No. 999 and 1,000 to tie the score at 22-22.
Williams called a timeout. The fans showed their appreciation, there was a mild celebration in the Byng and the Pirates went on to defeat the Indians 66-44 behind a career-best 32 points from Eaton.
Things couldn’t have worked out much better for the Byng guard.
“I had no idea I was even close coming into the game. When they announced it and coach called time out was the first time I’d heard anything about it,” Eaton told The Ada News after the game.
Eaton got an early jump on his road to 1,000 since he earned playing time as a freshman.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about. It’s not really something you set out to do your freshman year,” he said. “It’s kind of cool to see everything pay off. It was cool to celebrate that with all my teammates tonight.”
Eaton sank 6-of-9 3-point shots and made 8-of-10 free throws during his memorable night. He scored 14 points during Byng’s 21-7 surge in the third quarter that helped the hosts finally get some separation from Tishomingo.
“I’ve kind of stepped into the role of making things happen (for the Pirates),” Eaton said. “Tonight they needed me to score so I tried to do that.”
Boy did he do that well.
Williams was tickled to death to see Eaton have such a huge night.
“He really deserves it. He came hard off screens and did things right. He did a good job of attacking. When you can shoot as well as he does, when you attack that makes (the defense) step back and that gives you that much more space to shoot and he knocked those shots down today,” he explained.
Eaton has played under Williams’ watchful eye since junior high.
“I’ve been with him going on seven years right now. He means a lot to me and I was really fortunate to have him start as a freshman,” Williams said. “His first game against McLoud he hit a buzzer-beater to win that game. He’s a special player.”
A special player, who had a special night.
