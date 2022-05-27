LATTA — Taylor Harrison of Allen hit a clutch 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in double overtime to help the East girls defeat the West 40-39 Wednesday night at the 48th Annual Ada News All-Star Classic held inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
It is believed to be the first-ever double-overtime contest in All-Star Classic history.
Cheyanne Fixico of Holdenville had a good look at a late 3-pointer for the West but the shot didn’t fall and the East hung on for the thrilling victory.
In the boys game, The East built a 14-point halftime deficit before turning back a late West push in a 62-53 win.
GIRLS
East 40,
West 39 (2 OT)
The West led 11-7 after a buck inside by Sulphur’s Jenna Farrell late in the first period. The West still led 16-12 early in the second period after a 3-pointer by Emmalyn Mariott of Holdenville and a buck inside by Latta’s Taryn Batterton off a nice feed from LHS teammate Triniti Cotanny.
The East ended the second period on a 12-3 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Alexus Belcher and Maddi Dansby — both of Vanoss — that put the East ahead 24-19 at halftime.
Roff’s Payton Owens hit a triple at the end of the third quarter that put the East ahead 33-29. The East finished with nine total 3-point shots.
Batterton scored six of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a basket inside off another assist from Cotanny that knotted the score at 37-37 with 1:30 to play.
Neither team scored after that but Latta’s Jaylee Willis missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time was running out in regulation.
Neither team scored in the first two-minute overtime session. However, Willis came up with a big late steal for the West that helped send the game into the second OT.
Cotanny hit a jumper midway through the second overtime to give the West a 39-37 lead before Harrison drained her game-winning shot from deep.
MVP Jaedyn Getman of Stratford paced the East with 11 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Belcher sank three 3-pointers and followed with nine points.
Both Harrison and Kaythryn Dixson of Asher both hit a pair of threes for six points apiece.
Mariott hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers and scored six points for the West.
BOYS
East 62, West 53
The East team built a comfortable 31-17 halftime lead including a 15-7 surge in the second period.
MVP Caden Azlin of Byng hit five 3-pointers during the East’s first-half barrage and finished with a team-high 17 points.
The West still trailed 46-33 after three quarters before making a late comeback bid.
Latta’s Tyler Ireland hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and converted a huge four-point play at the 3:47 mark to get the West within 51-42.
The West got as close as 57-50 on a nice drive to the basket by Sulphur’s Mace Mobly. But Roff’s Kagan Huneycutt buried a 3-pointer for the East that helped keep the West at bay.
Huneycutt drained five 3-pointers for all of his 15 points. Both Kade Streater of Byng and Austin Parnell of Roff contributed eight points apiece for the East.
Ada’s Camryn Reed kept the West in striking distance all night long by erupting for a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Ireland also reached double figures for the West with 10 points, while Josiah Perryman of Holdenville was next with seven.
The East connected on 13 3-pointers in the contest, while the West ended up with 10.
By The Numbers
GIRLS
East 40, West 39 (2 OT)
EAST 9 15 9 4 0 3 — 40
WEST 11 8 10 8 0 2 — 39
EAST: Jaedyn Getman, Stratford 11; Alexus Belcher, Vanoss 9; Taylor Harrison, Allen 6; Kaythryn Dixson, Asher 6; Payton Owens, Roff 5; Maddi Dansby, Vanoss 3.
WEST: Taryn Batterton, Latta 11; Emmalyn Mariott, Holdenville 6; Ally Dixon, Sulphur 5; Triniti Cotanny, Latta 5; Jaylee Willis, Latta 5; Cheyanne Fixico, Holdenville 3; Jenna Farrell, Sulphur 2; Charlie Rogers, Sulphur 2.
3-point goals: Belcher 3, Harrison 2, Dixson 2, Dansby, Owens (E); Mariott 2, Willis, Fixico, Dixon, Cotanny, Batterton (W).
Fouled out: LOL
Officials: Darrin Walkters & Harland Burgess
BOYS
East 62, West 53
EAST 16 15 15 16 — 62
WEST 10 7 16 20 — 53
EAST: Caden Azlin, Byng 17; Kagan Huneycutt, Roff 15; Kade Streater, Byng 8; Austin Parnell, Roff 8; Trace King, Asher 5; Erik Hatton, Vanoss 3; William Kaminski, Allen 3, Jake Beavert, Allen 3.
WEST: Camryn Reed, Ada 19; Cooper Hamilton, Latta 10; Tyler Ireland, Latta 7; Justin Kiker, Latta 6; Jacobie Lacey, Calvin 3; Jonas Winningham, Calvin 3; Kamduyn Douglas, Coalgate 2; Mace Mobly, Sulphur 2; Josh Murray, Ada 1.
3-point goals: Huneycutt 5, Azlin 5, King, Kaminski, Beavert (E); Reed 5, Ireland 3, Winningham, Perryman (W).
Fouled out: LOL
Officials: Darrin Walkters & Harland Burgess
