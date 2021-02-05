East Central's Shaw named GAC Runner of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the league’s first Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 spring season. East Central’s Jakaveon Shaw earned the Men’s honor and Harding’s Nieves Megias claimed the Women’s accolade.
Shaw paced the Tigers to a team title at the GAC Preview on Saturday. His winning 8K time of 27:18.35 finished more than five seconds ahead of the second-place runner. The Tigers won the meet with a perfect team score of 15 points. Shaw — a junior from Mesquite, Texas — has finished in the top five in each of East Central’s first two meets.
Megias took first at the Lois Davis Invitational. She won the individual competition with a time of 18:49.6, besting the closest runner by 11 seconds. The win gave Megias — a sophomore from Madrid, Spain, the second of her career. She also won the Argonaut Invitational in 2019. The Lady Bisons took second as a team.
The East Central cross country team is off until hosting the 2021 Tiger Chase on Friday, Feb. 12. That meet will be a tune-up for the Great American Conference Championships scheduled for Feb. 27 in Weatherford. The Tiger Chase women’s race will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the me to follow at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.