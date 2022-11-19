RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The East Central University football team was rewarded for a successful season by having 16 players on the Great American Conference All-Conference team.
Nominations were submitted by the league’s 12 head coaches. A total of 42 players were selected for the first, second, and honorable mention teams.
The Tigers had four players selected to the first team, including linebacker Devon Roush, who was named the Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Center Maximus Johnson, cornerback Keonte Lusk and safety Cody Alexander were the other first-team selections.
Roush ended the season with 100 tackles, which placed him in a two-way tie for second in the GAC. He is the first Tiger to have 100 or more tackles since the 2016 season. Roush had five games in which he had 10 or more tackles, with his best game against Southwestern Oklahoma State with 15.
Johnson started all 11 games for the Tigers and was instrumental in anchoring an offensive line that allowed only 19 sacks the entire season.
Lusk started 11 games and finished with 29 tackles. He led the team with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Cody Alexander was second on the team with 70 tackles. He added two interceptions, broke up four passes, and forced four fumbles.
Three ECU players — running back Miles Davis and linebackers Ke’Von Curry and Donovan Callis — were named to the second team. Davis was a versatile threat out of the backfield. He carried the ball 78 times for 317 yards and caught 26 passes for 320 yards.
Curry finished the season with 39 tackles and had frequent stops behind the line of scrimmage. He had 5.5 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks. Callis ended the year with 32 tackles, two interceptions, and broke up a team-best seven passes.
ECU added nine players to the all-conference honorable mention team.
They are quarterback Kenny Hrncir, wide receiver Jay’Quan Lincoln, wide receiver La’Quan Wells, offensive lineman Colby Thompson, defensive end Yemi Oyesanya, linebacker Michael Onwuzurike, cornerback Jalen Baldwin, safety Cameron Jones and punter Reece Connor.
