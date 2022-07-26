New East Central University head baseball coach Sunny Golloway has landed his first Pontotoc County kid.
Byng High School product Cole Tracy made it official when he put pen to paper to play college baseball for Golloway and the Tigers during a signing ceremony last week.
Cole moved to Byng from California during his junior year and played two springs with the Pirates. He hit .461 during his initial season with Byng and well over the .400 mark as a senior this past spring. He missed the 2021 fall season recovering from an arm ailment.
Golloway was tickled to get the Pontotoc County ball rolling his way.
“I’m excited about Cole staying close to home and playing for us,” Golloway told The Ada News. “I feel like he’s a hidden gem. He’s a California kid that moved in here and hit over .400 back-to-back years.”
Golloway has repeatedly insisted that he wants to get some of the top players out of East Central’s own backyard first and foremost and that inking Tracy is a great start.
“For me, it’s real simple. I want to first get them out of Pontotoc County. We’re a Division II school and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out if you sign Pontotoc County kids, they’re coming from real baseball background schools and they have a lot of relatives that are going to come support the program and fill up the stands,” he explained. “Second, we’ll go get kids from the rest of the country. You go from talking to a Pontotoc County kid and then you talk to a Dominican Republic kid that lives in Miami. That’s how we’re going to approach it — county then country.”
Golloway said he expects Cole to play at either shortstop or second base for the Tigers.
“He’s athletic enough to play shortstop. We’re going to see if we can get his arm stronger to be able to play there in college. If not, he might fit better as a second baseman,” he said.
“The one thing we feel about Cole Tracy is that his bat plays right away. I sure like the way his bat looks,” Golloway continued. “He’s athletic, tall and can flat hit. There’s an old saying that goes if a guy can hit you can find a place for him in your lineup. He’s got a good chance to be a freshman that can make an impact in our lineup.”
Golloway also has commitments from a pair of top Oklahoma prep stars — catcher Duncan Key of Deer Creek and Ryan Gutierrez of Southmoore.
“It’s hard to land All-State 6A kids,” Golloway said.
The seasoned, veteran coach said once it’s all said and done, a few folks will be surprised when ECU’s entire recruiting class is complete.
“I really believe when we get everyone here, we’ll turn our recruiting class into Collegiate Baseball I’ll be very surprised if we don’t have one of the Top 5 recruiting classes in the country,” Golloway said.
And it started right here in Pontotoc County.
