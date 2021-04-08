East Central's Garcia recieves all-conference volleyball honor

East Central University volleyball junior Thalianette Garcia claimed the Tigers first All-Great American Conference honors since the 2014 season, earning second team honors.
The Gibston, Florida, native led the team’s offense for the season, gaining seven double-doubles along the way. She has 135 kills, 15 service aces, 143 digs, one block solo and 13 block assists.
It is just the fourth All-GAC Second Team award for the team and the first since the 2013 season.
It is also the ninth All-GAC honor for the Tigers overall, with one first team pick, four second team and four honorable mention accolades.
Garcia helped the Tigers to the No. 4 seed in the GAC Championship Tournament and the first GAC tournament victory since 2013, with a 3-1 win over No. 5 Southern Nazarene at the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU will battle No. 1-seed Oklahoma Baptist at 6 p.m. tonight at the Nobel Complex in Shawnee.
