Earlier this week, the NCAA voted to allow spring-sport student-athletes whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility.
East Central University has 19 total athletes who are eligible for this relief; however, athletic directory Dr. Jeff Williams said it’s likely some won’t be returning in 2021.
“We had 19 seniors competing in our spring sports at ECU when this crisis unfolded. While we do expect a handful of our seniors to take advantage of the waiver approved by the NCAA DII administrative committee, many players have already made plans for what comes next in life after baseball or track or softball,” Williams said.
Williams said Division II schools like East Central prepare student-athletes for what lies beyond college and sports.
“What I have always treasured about Division II is the approach. We recruit players who have a passion for playing sports, but that passion has its role in their lives. Baseball may bring a young man to ECU, but our School of Business introduces him to his next team role. Softball may bring a young woman to ECU, but our Nursing program leads her on her next adventure in life. Our track student-athletes will continue running long after they stop competing for ECU, but their degree and profession will determine the course they run every day,” he said. “Our exceptional faculty, staff and student body at ECU is magnetic in the recruiting process. But even more so, they are phenomenal at helping young people develop into who they want to become.”
Williams said ECU coaches and staff will assist senior athletes as they wrestle with the tough decision to stay or return.
“We had over 100 spring athletes have their spring season canceled, and within that group, there are 19 seniors who lost their final season overnight. It is a heartbreaking set of circumstances from athletes everywhere,” he said.
“However, athletics teaches resilience, maturity and decision-making – all qualities needed now more than ever. Some of these seniors have major life-altering plans such as medical school, first jobs, graduate school and/or marriage already in the works,” Williams continued. “Some of them have opportunities to weigh against coming back another year, while some are going to be in circumstances where they can put life on hold for another year. We are here passing along information from the NCAA to our coaches and players as it becomes available, trying to help equip them with information to help guide them while making decisions that impact their futures.”
ECU BASEBALL
East Central baseball head coach Lloyd Gage has nine of the 19 Tiger senior athletes impacted by the spring sports shutdown. They include Cody Franks, Hayden George, Gabriel Simons, Ryan Collins, Jonny Chavez, Hunter Pouge, Cordell Bowie, Dylan Lang and Chris Sanchez.
While he’s glad those guys have the choice to return to the ECU baseball program, he’s not sure how the NCAA’s decision on eligibility will affect Division II athletics in the long run.
“The decision handed down by the NCAA to grant every student-athlete an extra year, or the chance to get this year back is going to be a decision we will feel the effects of for the next few years. This decision, while beneficial for this year’s senior class, will have a domino effect in the years to come,” Gage said.
“This will affect things like scholarships, roster sizes, playing time and recruiting for a while. This will not be a one-year solution/problem,” he continued. “So, while a part of me is excited and grateful for the NCAA taking care of all of these spring sport student-athletes, another part is concerned with the domino effect this could potentially have with programs at our level.”
ECU SOFTBALL
The ECU softball squad had just two seniors on the roster — Caitlin Kneblik and Kaytlyn Kizarr.
“I am extremely happy to see the NCAA granting our athletes an extra year of eligibility. That’s unprecedented, but these are unprecedented times,” said ECU head coach Destini Anderson. “It’s hard to predict all the implications this will have, since no one has ever dealt with it before. With only two seniors, we are very young, so this will only make us stronger for the future.”
ECU TRACK & FIELD
East Central track head coach Steve Sawyer also isn’t sure at this time if seniors Ludreche Bougana, Eliud Koech, Danielle Davidson, Anna Mora, Michelle Renteria, Naomi Similus, Abbie Winchester and Kay Woodring will return for another year, but he hated to see his athletes not be able to compete in 2020.
“It’s sad to see our kids work so hard to have the reason for that hard work taken from them,” Sawyer said. “My poor seniors. Most seniors plan their whole careers to go out on top. Now they really don’t get to go out on anything. It’s like one day they woke up and it was all over. No senior track season. No senior sports banquet. No final goodbyes with teammates, friends, professors, etc. It leaves you with a big empty feeling inside.”
