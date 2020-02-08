It was the upset heard around the Great American Conference. And that’s Rehl talk.
East Central’s Madison Rehl scored a game-high 22 points and was almost perfect offensively to help the Tigers stun Southwestern 79-69 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
It was the same Lady Bulldog club that buried the Tigers 76-39 back on Nov. 21 in Weatherford. Thursday night, it was a different story.
East Central improved to 5-16 overall and 3-12 in league play. Southwestern fell to 14-7 and 9-6.
“We were a different team back then,” said ECU women’s head coach Matthew Cole. “We were probably in a stage of grief. We had lost a lot of kids to injury. We were probably in the denial phase then. We’ve gone through it all — anger, acceptance — you name it. Our kids have been in almost every single game. For us to finally be on the top side of that and close out a game — I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Rehl, a junior from Deer Creek High School, finished 5-of-6 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. She didn’t miss a shot until leaving a drive to the basket just short at the 6:12 mark of the fourth quarter.
“That’s what you’d expect out of a junior point guard. She was a big part of our success last year,” Cole said. “I was really pleased for our kids.”
Rehl added four rebounds and three assists for good measure. Her 22 points set a new career-high.
East Central led just 33-31 at halftime, but the home team had a huge third quarter.
The Tigers scored the first seven points of the period on a three-point play by Madison Nickens and back-to-back buckets by Hannah Ladd. She beat the SWOSU defense down the court for a fast-break bucket and then hit another layup after a rocket pass from Nickens from just beyond halfcourt that put the Tigers on top, 40-31, at the 6:46 mark of the quarter.
At that point, ECU had already surpassed its point total from the previous loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Southwestern sliced the ECU advantage to 45-41 on a pair of free throws by Taber Beer at the 3:12 mark. The Tigers countered with a pivotal 11-0 run.
Rehl and Kendall Schulte started that surge with back-to-back treys. Schulte then hit two free throws and after a Rehl steal, Maci Hanson drilled a corner 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining in the third frame to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the night at 56-41.
The Lady Bulldogs made one final run and after a 3-pointer from freshman playmaker Makyra Tramble, the ECU lead had been trimmed to 70-69 with 1:28 to play. SWOSU didn’t score again.
Hanson scored on an ECU fast break 10 seconds later and after a Tramble miss, Nickens buried a back-breaking 3-pointer with 41.9 ticks to put the hosts ahead 75-69.
East Central led for a lot of a tight first half that saw five ties and four lead changes.
The Tigers trailed 20-17 early in the second quarter before Madison Rehl scored five straight points. She hit a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer at the 8:55 mark to put ECU ahead 22-20.
ECU’s biggest lead of the first half came after back-to-back 3-point baskets from Kendall Schulte and Rehl that made it 28-22 at the 6:25 mark of the second period. At that point, ECU was 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point territory.
The Bulldogs used a 9-3 run and tied the game after a long 3-pointer from Tyra Aska with 1:33 remaining in the first half.
With time running out, Nickens made a strong move to the basket, was fouled and hit two free throws with 2.3 ticks left to give the home team a 33-31 halftime lead.
Schulte scored 15 points for the Tigers and also had six rebounds and three assists. Nickens had a strong all-around performance for ECU. She finished with 14 points, went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and also hustled for a career-best 13 rebounds and three steals.
“That’s a ridiculously high rebound total for a 5-5 guard,” Cole said. “They’re just playing their guts out, and they have the whole time for me. We talk about emptying the tank. Just play as hard as you can and we’ll refuel tomorrow, and good things happen.”
Hanson also hit double figures with 10 points off the bench, while Ladd and Sam Schwab followed with nine points apiece. Schwab also had eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
The Lady Bulldogs got 15 points from both Tramble and reserve Maddie Sperle, who sank four 3-pointers.
East Central had a huge night on the glass, out-rebounding SWOSU 46-27. ECU also sank 28-of-33 free throws (84.8%), while Southwestern missed eight free shots (13-of-21, 61.9%).
Cole hopes his squad can build on this victory.
“To finish the way we did today, I have to feel pretty good going into our last seven games,” he said.
The Tigers are back in action at 1 p.m. today, hosting Northwestern.
