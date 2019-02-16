DURANT – It wasn’t completely efficient, but the East Central University Tigers did just enough Thursday night.
ECU committed just five turnovers, nailed 10 3-point shots and led for all but 15 seconds of the game in knocking off the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm, 61-50, in a key Great American Conference clash.
Overall, ECU shot just 34 percent from the floor but did fare a little better from 3-point range at 37 percent (10-of-27) and managed to knock down 73 percent of its free throws (11-of-15).
Senior Lakin Preisner recorded her 10th career double-double and her seventh this season, as she poured in 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to go with a pair of assists, one steal and a blocked shot. She was 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-6 from outside the arc, and 5-of-6 free shots.
The only other player to reach double figures in the game was junior teammate Madison Nickens with 11 to go with two rebounds and an assist.
Southeastern had no players reach double digits, as Katie Branam led her team with nine.
The Savage Storm fell victim to 16 turnovers and failed to register a steal the entire night.
The Tigers, who improved to 16-7 on the season and 11-6 in the GAC, compiled 11 assists and seven steals as a team.
Stefany Lourenco had a game-best four steals as she also finished with eight points, three boards and an assist for ECU. Teammate Madison Rehl ended up with a pair of steals as she also notched eight points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
Tia Williams fell just short of double figures for the Tigers, as she tallied nine while converting 3-of-6 from 3-point land.
ECU led 18-13 after a quarter and went on to a 34-28 halftime lead. The Tigers increased the margin with a 21-16 third period in taking a 55-44 advantage into the fourth.
The two teams had only six points apiece in the fourth, as Williams’ two treys accounted for those six for ECU.
The Tigers, who had played five straight games on the road, return to the friendly confines of the Kerr Activities Center at 1 p.m. today against Oklahoma Baptist.
MEN
Southeastern 83, ECU 70
DURANT – Southeastern Oklahoma State canned 10 3-point shots and connected on 17-of-20 free-throw tries in securing an 83-70 Great American Conference victory over the East Central University Tigers Thursday night at the Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
The Savage Storm shot 49 percent overall and hit 35.7 percent (10-of-28) of their 3-point attempts while overcoming 11 turnovers.
Meanwhile, ECU committed only seven turnovers and was active defensively with nine steals but converted just 23.5 percent (4-of-17) from outside the arc. The Tigers were only 6-of-10 from the foul line as well but did shoot a respectable 46.2 percent overall.
Kevin Buckingham paced Southeastern with 20 points, Jett Jobe followed with 17 and DJ Henderson ended up with 15.
Camron Talley topped ECU with 22 points and teammate Gerren Jackson ended up with a career-best 21 while playing at a highly efficient rate as he collected nine rebounds, recorded six steals and handed out five assists. Jamey Woods was next on the Tiger scoring chart with nine to go with four boards.
Talley knocked down 10-of-18 shot attempts, and Jackson finished 9-of-17
The Savage Storm, clinging to a 41-38 halftime edge, outscored the Tigers by a 42-32 margin in the second half. The game was tied eight times and there were eight lead changes.
ECU enjoyed an early 15-9 lead after staging a 7-0 run. But a 4-0 run got Southeastern within 15-13, and the Savage Storm eventually tied the game at 23 with just over seven minutes to go in the opening half.
Southeastern had a seven-point advantage before the Tigers went on a 4-0 run late to slice the deficit to three at halftime.
The Tigers, who had won three straight games entering Thursday’s action, stayed in contention and even took a 59-58 lead with just over 11 minutes to go. But a 6-0 run by the Savage Storm kept them on top for good. Southeastern hiked the lead to 10 with 4:29 left and even held a 15-point cushion late before settling for the 11-point win.
ECU, 14-8 on the season and 11-6 in the GAC, hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. today in the Kerr Activities Center.
