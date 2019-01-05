East Central made 11 3-pointers, held Harding to 37 percent shooting and defeated the Lady Bisons 75-66 Thursday night in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central won its fifth straight game and improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the GAC. Harding lost for only the second time in five road games and fell to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in conference.
The Lady Bisons are ranked No. 10 in the latest D2SIDA Central Region poll.
East Central shot 43 percent (27-of-63), the first team to shoot over 40 percent against Harding this season.
The game was tied 39-39 at halftime, but East Central had a 19-point third quarter and took the lead for good. The Tigers got 3-pointers from Tia Williams, Madison Rehl and Lakin Preisner in the quarter.
East Central led 58-54 heading to the fourth quarter but finished the game on a 17-12 run.
A layup by Maci Hanson at the 2:45 mark put the Tigers on top 70-58 as East Central pulled away. Harding struggled from the field in the fourth, shooting 5-of-19 (26 percent).
The Lady Bisons made a living at the free-throw line, especially in the first half. Harding finished 14-of-21 from the stripe through the first two quarters, while Preisner made both of East Central’s free throw attempts with 53 seconds left in the second period. The visitors finished the game 18-of-28 from the charity stripe, while ECU was 10-of-13.
Williams continues to have a hot hand for the Tigers as she scored 18 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. She sank four 3-pointers in the contest.
Preisner finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Stefany Lourenco also scored 14 and had six rebounds and three steals. Rehl hit two 3-pointers, scored eight points and had six rebounds. Post player Sam Schwab also scored eight points to go with eight rebounds.
Harding had four players score in double figures, led by Kellie Lampo with 17 points and 16 rebounds. It was Lampo’s second straight double-double and her third of the season. Carissa Caples, Amanda Kearney and Kennedy Cooper each had 14 in a losing cause.
ECU is back at home at 1 p.m. today, hosting Arkansas Tech.
