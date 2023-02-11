East Central women mow down Cotton Blossoms

The East Central University women’s basketball team used a relentless defensive attack to bounce Arkansas-Monticello 50-27 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 8-12 overall and 5-11 in Great American Conference action, while Arkansas-Monticello dropped to 9-13 and 6-10.
ECU limited the Cotton Blossoms to 21.6% (11-of-51) shooting from the field and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. The Tigers also scored 19 points off 21 UAM turnovers.
“It was a great defensive effort to hold them to 27 points,” Interim Head Coach Heather Hurt said. “Everyone played their part in guarding and rebounding. I’m very proud of our effort to play defense and execute offensively.”
It was the first game in three seasons ECU has held an opponent under 50 points.
The Cotton Blossoms made just two out of 10 field goal attempts in the first quarter and went 3-of-14 in the second period.
Not much scoring came from either squad in the opening quarter, but ECU would be the first to reach double-digits on the board, while UAM was held scoreless for nearly four minutes. At the end of the first half, the Tigers led 23-11.
Out of the break, ECU used an 8-0 scoring run through the first seven minutes to pull away at 31-14. UAM cut ECU’s lead back down to 12 at 38-26 with under six minutes left to play, but the Tigers took care of business the rest of the way in the 23-point victory.
Mackenzie Crusoe led ECU in double-figures with 18 points. She went 6-for-14 from the field, including four 3-point baskets. She also added a team-high eight boards for the fifth time this season.
Izzy Cummins was next with eight points, shooting 3-for-8 overall, while Emma Epperly was close behind with seven and finished 3-for-5 from the floor.
No one reached double figures for the Cotton Blossoms. Laia Balcells came off the bench and scored seven points to lead the visitors. She also had a team-best nine rebounds.
The ECU women’s basketball team will be back in action at home at 1 p.m. today, hosting Southern Arkansas.
