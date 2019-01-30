East Central women finish strong against Ouachita Baptist

The East Central University women’s basketball team meant business in the fourth quarter against Ouachita Baptist Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU held Ouachita Baptist to 1-of-10 shooting from the field in the final frame and outscored the visitors 25-7 over the final 10 minutes in a 78-55 win.
East Central improved to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in Great American Conference play, while OBU left town at 5-13, and 3-9. ECU now leads the all-time series 13-12. Ouachita Baptist had won the previous three meetings.
Coach Matt Cole’s squad is second in the GAC standings behind league-leading Southwestern, which is undefeated in conference play at 12-0. Henderson State, Southeastern and Southern Nazarene are all tied for third at 8-4.
OBU had nine turnovers in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 31. ECU had 14 total turnovers.
The visiting Tigers finished the first quarter on a 9-1 run to grab a 15-11 lead.
There were six ties in the second quarter before East Central managed a 34-31 lead at the break.
ECU led 53-47 on a basket by Lakin Preisner late in the third quarter before dominating the final period.
The Tigers finished with 21 offensive rebounds in the game, compared to just eight for the visitors.
Preisner led a contingent of 12 ECU players who reached the scoring column with 15 points, including three 3-point shots. Kendall Schulte also hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 12. Madison Rehl followed with 10 points, five assists and four steal.
Allen High School product Charlea Leonard hit a late 3-pointer for the Tigers.
East Central is back in action Thursday night at Arkansas Tech. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside Tucker Coliseum.
