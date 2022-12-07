East Central women fall to Southern Naz

The East Central University women’s basketball team dropped a 72-59 decision to Southern Nazarene University to open the home portion of its 2022-23 season Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central fell to 3-3 overall and is now 0-2 in Great American Conference play, while the Crimson Storm left town at 5-3 and 2-0.
“I thought our effort was really good,” ECU head coach Matt Cole said. “SNU is very talented and well-coached. Their second-quarter run really was the difference in the game.”
The Tigers cut what was a 14-point deficit in the third quarter down to just four near the end of the fourth period, but the Crimson Storm went on a 13-5 run in the final three minutes to pull away for the win.
The major difference in the game was SNU’s shooting in the second quarter. The visitors outscored ECU 21-9 in the frame to take a 35-23 lead going into halftime.
ECU tied SNU 14-14 in the first quarter, outscored the Crimson Storm 18-16 in the third, and was behind 21-18 in the last quarter.
Mackenzie Crusoe led the Tigers with 19 points, a new season-high for the guard. She was 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, 7-for-12 overall and tied for a team-high eight rebounds.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson also reached double-figures in scoring with 15 points. She was 5-for-10 from the floor and made all four free-throw attempts. She also added two steals.
Emily Wilson scored nine points in the game, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line while adding eight boards.
The East Central women will hit the road Saturday, Dec. 10, to take on Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside the Rankin Williams Fieldhouse.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
