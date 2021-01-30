ALVA — The East Central University women’s basketball team got key free throws in the final 43 seconds from Alexis Lyons, Mackenzie Crusoe and Madison Rehl and held off a fourth-quarter Northwestern comeback in a 58-53 win over the Rangers Thursday night inside the Percefull Fieldhouse.
East Central stretched its impressive win streak to seven games and is now 7-1 on the year, while Northwestern dropped to 4-6 overall and 2-6. It’s the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Tigers have won seven straight games
ECU head coach Matthew Cole said hard work is paying off for his team.
“Our team has worked really hard. That’s the real key. Their motivation is really high on doing what it takes to bear down and compete,” Cole told The Ada News. “The game last night in Alva is a great example.”
Cole said sometimes it’s hard to prepare for battle after a long bus ride — it’s 250 miles from the Kerr Activities Center to the Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva.
“NWOSU has a lot of talent and it’s our furthest trip. To hop off the buses and compete is difficult,” he said. “We had a lot of great looks in the first three quarters and never felt like we couldn’t still get those same looks at the basket if we just kept with it. Fortunately, the shots started to fall for us and our defense held.”
Northwestern’s Mya Johnson scored inside the paint with 1:04 left that trimmed ECU’s led to 54-53.
Lyons, a sophomore from Macy, Nebraska, then hit two clutch free shots with 43 seconds left and NWOSU missed three field goals the rest of the way.
East Central led 53-46 after a 3-pointer by Crusoe with 5:07 left before Northwestern made its late charge.
The Tigers trailed 15-9 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. ECU closed the third quarter with a 9-2 run that put the visitors on top 43-42 heading to the final frame.
Senior Kendall Schulte led the ECU attack with 21 points, four rebounds and two steals. She shot 8-of-13 from the floor and hit three 3-point shots.
Crusoe scored 13 points and had a career-high seven steals for ECU. The Rangers ended with 25 turnovers thanks in part to 15 ECU steals. East Central has just 12 turnovers.
Lyons contributed 10 points and four rebounds for ECU.
Johnson was the lone NWOSU player to reach double figures. She finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. The Rangers out-rebounded the visitors 43-27.
East Central hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. today. The Tigers will then play three of their next four GAC contests on the road.
