DURANT — Winter weather is supposed to hit the state in the next 24 hours, but the East Central University women’s basketball team got caught up in a cold spell of their own Monday night.
The Tiger shot a miserable 24.6% from the field on the way to a 66-40 loss to arch-rival Southeastern inside the Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
East Central fell to 10-8 overall and 7-7 in Great American Conference action, while the Savage Storm improved to 9-10 and 7-6. The two teams will do it all over again Thursday on Black Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The 40 points were ECU’s lowest scoring output of the season.
The Tigers started off well enough. After a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer by Kennedy Cummings off an assist by Izzy Cummins, the Tigers led 16-10. ECU wasn’t exactly on fire in the first quarter, hitting just 7-of-19 field goals (36.84%). But things were about to get frigid.
East Central missed their next 19 field goals in a row — including an 0-for-13 mark in the second quarter. The frigid stretch lasted 15 minutes of game time.
Southeastern outscored the visitors 17-6 in the second period to fly past the Tigers for a 27-22 halftime lead.
By the time Mackenzie Crusoe hit a short bank shot at the 4:56 mark of the third period, Southeastern’s lead had grown to 37-24.
A free throw by SOSU’s Kentoya Woods with 1:45 left in the quarter stretched the lead to 43-24.
Kamryn Cantwell’s jumper at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter put the Savage Storm on top 55-32.
East Central was outscored 39-18 over the final two frames.
The Tigers finished an ice-cold 4-of-27 from 3-point range (14.8%) compared to a 9-of-21 (42.9%) showing by the Savage Storm.
Not a single ECU player reached double figures. Kate Ogle finished with nine points, while Madison Rehl followed with eight. Izzy Cummins followed with six points.
The Tigers did hit a perfect 8-of-8 free throws as both Rehl and Gabby Cummins finished 4-for-4.
Cantwell led all scorers with 17 points for Southeastern. She went 7-of-13 from the field and also had six rebounds. Lauren Beason also reached double digits for the hosts with 12 points, including three 3-point baskets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.