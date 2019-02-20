East Central women clinch spot in GAC tournament

Madison Rehl hit two free throws with nine seconds left in the game to help the East Central University women’s basketball team hold off Oklahoma Baptist 70-67 Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU improved to 17-7 on the year and 12-6 in the Great American Conference, while the Bison fell to 10-14 and 6-12. The Tigers have now clinched their eighth straight appearances in the GAC postseason tournament, scheduled for March 7-10 in Bartlesville.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Raley Farquhar missed a 3-pointer as time ran out, and Tia Williams grabbed the rebound.
The Tigers led 23-15 after the first quarter only to see the Bison get within 37-35 at halftime.
Oklahoma Baptist tied the game at 51-51 heading into the final frame.
Williams led the ECU charge with 18 points and sank four 3-pointers. Rehl followed with 12 points and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Lakin Preisner recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and added a team-high six assists for ECU, while Madison Nickens also reached double figures with 10 points.
Maci Hanson contributed eight points and four assists to the Tiger cause.
Charissa Price scored 20 points, had eight rebounds and knocked down four 3-point shots to lead Oklahoma Baptist. Katy Custer hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the visitors, while Victoria Blakenship registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The ECU women are back at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, hosting Arkansas-Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.