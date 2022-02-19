East Central University women's head coach Matt Cole won his 100th career game during a road win over Henderson State back on Jan. 20.
Cole was presented with a ceremonial game ball honoring that achievement during a Great American Conference doubleheader Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center. he joined the ECU women's program back in April of 2014 and is in his eighth season of coaching the Tigers.
Cole notched career win No. 105 Thursday when his team battered Ouachita Baptist 66-50.
"I think every coach goes out and tries to do their best. The wins just become a part of that process for me personally," Cole told The Ada News. "I have a great staff of assistant coaches whose tireless work is 100% responsible for any success we have, and I can't express enough the admiration for the players who have come through here since I arrived."
With the victory over Ouachita — ECU's fourth straight — the Tigers improved to 14-9 overall and 11-8 in GAC games. The OBU Tigers left town at 8-15 and 6-13.
The game was tight through the first two quarters and ECU held a slim 31-28 lead at the break. East Central began to pull away in the second half.
Late in the third quarter, Alexis Lyons completed a three-point play and Mackenzie Crusoe hit a jumper that gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead of the game, 47-37.
After a layup from Kate Ogle off an assist by Kennedy Cummings, ECU had stretched its lead to 62-47 with 4:21 left in the game.
East Central forced 27 Ouachita turnovers in the game. The Tigers hit seven 3-pointers, while the visitors finished just 2-of-15 (13.3%) from beyond the arc.
Lyons led a balanced ECU attack with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Izzy Cummins followed with 13 points, while Vanoss product Emily Wilson added 12.
Cummings also hit double figures with 11 points. Crusoe had a solid all-around game with six points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Claudia Vanzant paced Ouachita with a double-double that included 16 points and 15 rebounds. Aspen Thornton was next with 12 points.
The Tigers are back in action at 1 p.m. today, hosting Henderson State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.