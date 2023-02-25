East Central women bash the Bulldogs

The East Central University women’s basketball gave its three seniors a win in their last game at the Kerr Activities Center with a 67-52 victory over Southwestern Thursday night.
The win lifts ECU to 11-14 overall and 8-13 in Great American Conference play, while Southwestern fell to 8-18 and is also 8-13.
At the end of the game, the Tigers honored its three seniors — Emma Epperly, Gabby Cummins, and Izzy Cummins.
“It started with Mackenzie Crusoe’s defense on 5 (Averi Zinn),” ECU women’s Interim Head Coach Heather Hurt said. “Kenzie did a great job defending her, and we did a great job together holding the rest. Rebounding was a big key, and we won that battle. I’m very proud of many of them for stepping up and providing our team with what we needed to win.”
SWOSU was the first to get on the board in the opening period, but five straight points from Izzy Cummins put the Tigers in the lead and they never looked back.
The Bulldogs got to within one at 7-6, but back-to-back 3s from Mackenzie Crusoe extended the Tigers’ lead and they eventually closed out the quarter with a 19-10 advantage.
ECU reached a double-digit lead after Crusoe’s third 3-pointer and was able to maintain it for the majority of the quarter. A 10-2 scoring run by the Bulldogs put SWOSU back to a single-digit deficit at 28-22, but a 3-pointer from Emily Wilson and a jumper from Crusoe put the Tigers out front 33-22 going into halftime.
The Tigers dominated the third and fourth quarters, shooting 53.85% from the field and leading by as much as 18 points at the 8:48 mark. SWOSU managed to make one last attempt to get back in the game, cutting the gap to eight at 58-50, but ECU halted the SWOSU comeback.
Four Tigers led the offense – Mackenzie Crusoe, Emily Wilson, Izzy Cummins and Kennedy Cummings.
Crusoe led with a double-double performance of 23 points and 10 rebounds. She went 8-for-15 from the field and 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.
Wilson was next with 15 points, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor. Cummins was close behind with 13 points, going 6-for-16 from the field while adding four rebounds.
Cummings had 11 points, shot 4-for-8 overall and was just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds.
Shamica Smith led SWOSU with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Morgan Smith was next with 14 points.
The Bulldogs were cold from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting just 2-of-19 tries.
The ECU women’s basketball team will play its last regular game of the season against Oklahoma Baptist University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Noble Complex. The Tigers could solidify a spot int the GAC postseason tournament with a win. There is also a scenario where the ECU women could still qualify with a loss.
