East Central women at home twice this week

The East Central University women’s basketball team will look to bounce back in a pair of home basketball games this week after suffering an agonizing 71-69 loss to Arkansas Tech Saturday in Russellville, Arkansas.
The Tigers entertain Southern Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before Arkansas-Monticello visits the Kerr Activities Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Against the Golden Suns, Madison Rehl hit two free throws with 8.1 seconds left in the game to get the Tigers within 70-69.
Arkansas Tech’s Lycia Peevy then hit the first of two free throws to make it 71-69 with six seconds remaining. Sam Schwab got the rebound for ECU, but Rehl’s layup as time expired wouldn’t fall as the home team held on for the victory.
Schwab led the Tigers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Rehl finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals and went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Kendall Schulte scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for ECU, while Hanna Ladd followed with 10 points and seven boards.
Jayanna Sanders and Ryann Goodsell both scored 16 points for the Golden Suns and combined for 17 rebounds.
East Central enters Thursday’s Great American Conference contest against SAU at 3-9 overall and 1-5 in league play. The Lady Muleriders are 9-3 overall and 3-3 in GAC play.
