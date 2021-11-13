The East Central University women’s basketball team announced the addition of three players to its program Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson of El Reno High School, Tatum Havens of Tahlequah High School and Jayden Weiberg of Madill High School all signed letters of intent to play college basketball at East Central.
ECU head coach Matt Cole talked about each one of his new signees during the announcement on social media.
ASHLYN EVANS-THOMPSON
“Ash is a fun and dynamic guard to watch. Her athleticism sets her apart. Her ability to get to the basket and defend will please Tiger fans for the next four years,” Cole said. “She is a great addition to the ECU community.”
TATUM HAVENS
“Tate brings the program a well-rounded guard with a ton of experience playing at a high level and for tremendous coaches during her prep career. She is someone who will pour into her team and into ECU,” said.
Although currently a Tahlequah Tiger, Havens spent her first two varsity years playing at Ada High School under the direction of head coach Christie Jennings. Her father, Ja Havens, is a former ECU men’s basketball coach.
JAYDEN WEIBERG
“We are excited to add Jayden. She is a high-caliber shooter and high-character student-athlete. She will have an impact on our program and the university in the years to follow,” Cole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.