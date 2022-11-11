East Central University can put an exclamation point on what has been an impressive football season with a victory over rival Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.Saturday at Koi Ishto Stadium.
The Tigers (7-3) would end their regular season with eight wins with a victory, the most since 2011. Southeastern enters with a 6-4 record and has won four of their last five games, before a 40-18 loss last week to nationally-ranked Ouachita Baptist.
“This is the one that everyone has circled on the calendar all year long,” ECU head coach Kris McCullough said. “It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere with a lot on the line.”
The Tigers are still trying to earn a trip to a postseason bowl game.
While the stakes could not be higher, the Tigers also hope to send out 16 seniors on a winning note: Cameron Jones, Jalen Baldwin, JayQuan Lincoln, Greg Howell, Jackson McFarlane, Walter Brooks, Orlando Brown, Marques Williams, Charmer Cobb, Johnathan Housley, Jalen Reynolds, Jordan Jacobs, Jamari Johnson, Malik Augustine, Seeker Samara and Cody Alexander.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor our seniors one last time with such a big rivalry game,” McCullough said.
ECU’s defense has been one of the primary reasons the Tigers have been so successful this season. They were 16-0 winners last week against Arkansas Monticello and have moved into second in the league with the fewest points allowed per game (16.4 ppg). The Tigers are first in passing defense (159.2 ypg), second in total defense (333.1 ypg) and fourth in rushing (173.9 ypg.)
Devon Roush has had the best season statistically with 89 tackles. He ranks third in the GAC and trails the leader, Southeastern’s Keldric Martin with 93. Roush was named the GAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week in the win over UAM.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir will look for a bounce-back game after throwing for a season-low 100 yards and two interceptions against UAM. Hrncir remains third in the league in passing, averaging 224.5 yards per game. He has completed more than 60 percent of his passes and tossed 17 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
“Those guys down south are an explosive team with weapons everywhere,” McCullough said. “They are one of the most talented teams in the country, but so are we. It will be a game that comes down to who wins the crucial moments and turnover battle. We are ready to roll.”
Southeastern leads the all-time series 50-48-6. ECU has won the last two meetings. The Tigers edged the Savage Storm 42-38 in 2019 and defeated Southeastern 30-28 last year in Durant. A skirmish between the two teams broke out immediately following the contest.
Scouting Southeastern
• Quarterback Daulton Hatley has completed 232-of-352 passes for 2,956 yards and an SE single-season record of 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The senior has 67 career touchdown passes, also a school record. Hatley has compiled 7,778 career passing yards and needs 191 against East Central to pass the school record currently held by Jeff Moser.
• SE receiver Marquis Gray has also had a record-setting season with 15 TD receptions. Through 10 games this year, Gray has 66 catches for 1,266 yards.
• Deundre Wheeler is Southeastern’s leading rusher with 724 yards on 139 carries with 12 touchdowns.
• Maalik Hall has logged a team-high 68 tackles and is among the GAC leaders in sacks with 5.0 on the season with 8.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Cameron Tate has 57 tackles and four sacks, while Ja’lon Freeman is next with 52 stops and a pair of interceptions.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
