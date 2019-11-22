East Central University promotes Wilson to full-time assistant

The East Central University softball team will have a new assistant coach on the sidelines for the 2020 season, as Kerry Wilson has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach.
Wilson joined the Tigers staff for the 2019 season as a volunteer assistant coach, working mainly with outfielders.
“I am thrilled to add Coach Wilson as a full time member of our coaching staff,” said head coach Destini Anderson. “He does an outstanding job with our student-athletes and brings a wealth of knowledge and a positive energy to our program. I am thankful to work alongside him on a daily basis.”
Before coming to the Tigers, Wilson had a long coaching career across several levels. For five years, Wilson was at Seminole State College, where he helped the team to 40-plus wins all five years. The 2018 season saw Seminole State advance to a NJCAA World Series top-four finish, with a 50-7 overall record.
The Tecumseh native has also been a coach at the high school and travel league levels. He was the head coach at Shawnee High School for both the baseball and softball teams. Travel league softball has where he has been for most of his career, coaching for 27 years.
