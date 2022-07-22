East Central University partners with digital ticket company

East Central University Athletics is excited to announce a new partnership with HomeTown Ticketing. Beginning this fall, ticket purchasing for any home contest will be done through the HomeTown Ticketing Fan App.
“We are excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing as our official digital ticketing provider. We feel this is a progressive step and we look forward to the beginning of our fall sports in September,” Interim Director of Athletics Matt Cole said.
More information on how to purchase single-game and season passes for the 2022-2023 athletic seasons will be released soon.
