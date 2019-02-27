It was a sweet Senior Day for East Central men’s basketball seniors Da’Rion King and Jamey Woods.
The ECU senior pair combined for 29 points, eight assists and four steals to help the Tigers sock Southern Arkansas 77-69 Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 16-9 overall and 13-7 in Great American Conference play. The Muleriders dropped to 18-8 and are also 13-7 in league play. ECU and SAU are in a three-way tie with Oklahoma Baptist for the third spot in the conference standings, with two more games to go.
Southern Arkansas turned the basketball over 17 times in the loss, compared to just eight turnovers for the Tigers in a game that featured five lead changes and four tied scores. The last even score was 63-63 with 4:19 remaining in the game.
The Tigers followed with an 8-2 run that included two free throws by both Gerren Jackson and Woods and back-to-back baskets by King that stretched the ECU advantage to 71-65 with 2:10 to play.
Frank Boyles sank a 3-pointer to get Southern Arkansas within three, but another King basket and two more Jackson free throws put ECU ahead 75-68 with only 33 seconds left.
ECU led 36-31 at halftime.
King and Tylor Arnold each scored 15 points in a balanced ECU offensive attack. Woods followed with 14 points, Camron Talley notched 11 and Jackson hit double digits with 10.
Talley moved into the No. 11 spot on the ECU 1,000-point scoring list with 1,278 career points.
East Central shot a blistering 60 percent from the field (30-of-50) but managed to hit just 10-of-20 free throws. SAU shot 44.2 percent from the field and went 15-of-22 from the charity stripe.
The Muleriders outrebounded ECU 35-22.
East Central is off to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to battle Ouachita Baptist Thursday night and will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Henderson State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
ECU women run away with Senior Day win
Southern Arkansas grabbed an early 3-2 lead against the East Central University women’s basketball team, and it was all downhill for the Muleriders after that.
East Central finished the first quarter on an 18-0 run and never looked back in a 65-27 victory on Senior Day Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 19-7 overall and 14-6 in Great American Conference action, while Southern Arkansas left town at 2-24 and 1-19.
The Tigers are currently in a three-way tie with Southern Nazarene and Harding for second-place in the crowded GAC standings. Southwestern remains the league leader at 25-1 overall, with a perfect 20-0 conference mark.
East Central finished with a 10-2 home record this season, its best mark since going 13-1 inside the Kerr Center during the 2013-14 campaign.
During SAU’s dismal first quarter, the Muleriders shot 1-of-9 from the field and had five turnovers.
The Tigers led 33-13 at halftime and outscored the visitors 32-14 over the final two frames.
Both of ECU’s seniors had big days. Lakin Preisner finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. It was her ninth double-double of the year. Tia Williams added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Ella Schultz scored nine points for the Tigers, while Sam Schwab added six points and a career-best 12 rebounds off the bench.
Allen High School product Charlea Leonard scored two points and had three assists for ECU.
No Southern Arkansas player had more than five points.
East Central will end the season with a pair of games in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Tigers face Ouachita Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and meet Henderson State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The GAC Championship Tournament is scheduled for March 7-10 in Bartlesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.