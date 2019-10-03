East Central turns back Southeastern

The East Central University volleyball team survived two match points in the fifth set and scored four of the final five points to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over rival Southeastern Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 2-15 overall and 1-3 in Great American Conference play, while the Savage Storm left town at 1-12 and 4-4.
Southeastern dominated the match statistically but couldn’t get the job done on the scoreboard.
SOSU rolled to a 25-12 first-set victory, but East Central evened things up by edging the visitors 28-26 in a wild second set. Southeastern grabbed a 2-1 lead with a 25-19 victory in the third set, but ECU won the final two sets by counts of 25-18 and 18-16.
The final set was tied at 16-all before a service error by Southeastern’s Jodi Dixon and a kill from Kaitlyn Coffey off an assist from Sydney Dungen ended the match.
The Savage Storm ended with more kills (58-48), points (70-64), ces (7-6) and assists (55-43) than the Tigers.
Coffey, a senior from Sachse, Texas, led the Tiger attack with 14 kills and an ace. She also had three blocks and recorded a double-double with 19 digs.
Junior Sydney Dungen of Alvin, Texas, also finished with a double-double after recording 37 assists and 17 digs. Dungen is 70 assists away from the No. 4 spot on the ECU career assists lists and needs three service aces to join that career list.
Taylor Greenameyer, a sophomore from Denison, Texas, finished with 14 digs, nine kills, seven block assists and two aces against the Savage Storm.
Jodi Dixon triggered the Southeastern offense with a career-high 52 assists while completing the double-double with a match-high 23 digs. Aleksandra Rodic and Malaysia Burns each tacked on 14 kills apiece. Rodic added 20 digs for the visitors.
ECU travels to Southern Nazarene at 7 p.m. tonight and plays at Cameron at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
