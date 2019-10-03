East Central turns back Southeastern

Zaniya Norvell, a freshman from Greenville, Texas, tries to block the shot of Southeaterns’ Aleksandra Rodic (16) during their Great American Conference matchup Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center. Norvell finished with eight kills and three blocks in the Lady Tigers’ 3-2 victory.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The East Central University volleyball team survived two match points in the fifth set and scored four of the final five points to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over rival Southeastern Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.

East Central improved to 2-15 overall and 1-3 in Great American Conference play, while the Savage Storm left town at 1-12 and 4-4.

Southeastern dominated the match statistically but couldn’t get the job done on the scoreboard.

SOSU rolled to a 25-12 first-set victory, but East Central evened things up by edging the visitors 28-26 in a wild second set. Southeastern grabbed a 2-1 lead with a 25-19 victory in the third set, but ECU won the final two sets by counts of 25-18 and 18-16.

The final set was tied at 16-all before a service error by Southeastern’s Jodi Dixon and a kill from Kaitlyn Coffey off an assist from Sydney Dungen ended the match.

The Savage Storm ended with more kills (58-48), points (70-64), ces (7-6) and assists (55-43) than the Tigers.

Coffey, a senior from Sachse, Texas, led the Tiger attack with 14 kills and an ace. She also had three blocks and recorded a double-double with 19 digs.

Junior Sydney Dungen of Alvin, Texas, also finished with a double-double after recording 37 assists and 17 digs. Dungen is 70 assists away from the No. 4 spot on the ECU career assists lists and needs three service aces to join that career list.

Taylor Greenameyer, a sophomore from Denison, Texas, finished with 14 digs, nine kills, seven block assists and two aces against the Savage Storm.

Jodi Dixon triggered the Southeastern offense with a career-high 52 assists while completing the double-double with a match-high 23 digs. Aleksandra Rodic and Malaysia Burns each tacked on 14 kills apiece. Rodic added 20 digs for the visitors.

ECU travels to Southern Nazarene at 7 p.m. tonight and plays at Cameron at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

