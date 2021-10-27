WEATHERFORD — East Central sophomore Taye Gatewood proved to be a reliable next man up and came through in the clutch for the Tigers in a 44-34 win over Southwestern Saturday at Milam Stadium in Weatherford.
Gatewood tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jayquan Lincoln with 9:20 remaining to give ECU some much-needed breathing room. Earlier in the quarter, the Bulldogs had trimmed the East Central lead to 37-34 after the Tigers had built a 17-point lead, 37-20, midway through the third period.
East Central improved to 5-3 on the year after suffering back-to-back losses, while the Bulldogs remained winless at 0-8.
Gatewood, who replaced injured starter Kenny Hrncir, who was in the midst of a strong performance himself, completed 5-of-6 passes for 44 yards and the big 15-yard TD toss to Lincoln. He also had five carries for 24 yards. Hrncir completed 18-of-27 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 30 yards rushing on seven attempts and scored a TD.
Former Ada High School standout Jackson McFarlane turned in one of his best outings as a Tiger. He hauled in seven passes for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns covering 6 and 4 yards.
Both quarterbacks spread the ball around as ECU had 10 different players catch a pass. Greg Howell had a 49-yard TD reception.
Miles Davis also had a rushing touchdown for the Tigers and Garrett Clark booted a 31-yard field goal.
Junior Jalen Baldwin led the Tiger defensive charge with three interceptions. He now has five on the year.
Freshman Michael Onwuzurike led the team in tackles with 10, including one for a 9-yard loss.
The Tigers are back inside Koi Ishto Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday versus Ouachita Baptist for their final home game of the 2021 season. It will be Senior Day at Norris Field with the following seniors honored: Raudel Alvarez, Kaden Boswell, Garrett Clark, Malik Crenshaw, Ontario Douglas, Kenneth Duesman, J’Vian Jackson, Chaden Mielke, Jack Preston, Dante Sargent, Gavin Tredway, Ace Ventura, Adonis Williams and RJ Williams.
Editor’s Note: There was some technical difficulties with official stats from the Southwestern Sports Information office and they had not been corrected as of press time. Some of the statistics mentioned above will likely change.
