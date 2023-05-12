SEARCY, Ark. – The East Central University men’s and women’s track & field teams hit the road to Searcy, Arkansas, for the 2023 Great American Conference Championships where the Tigers combined for 15 Top 5 finishes, including four third-place finishes, five second-place finishes and two individual GAC titles.
Amos Pkiach started the championships by claiming first in the 10,000 meters with a time of 30:02.78. He is the defending GAC champion in this event, as he set the ECU and GAC record last year in a time of 29:54.60 en route to his top-place finish.
Oliver Kiptoo and Aspel Kiprob were close behind Pkiach in the 10,000 meters with a second and third-place finish crossing the line at the 30:04.12 and 30:05.19 mark, respectively. Pkiach, Kiptoo, and Kiprob each met the NCAA provisional standard.
After placing second in the 1500 meters with a time of 3:57.80, Kiprob closed out the meet with the Tigers’ second event title by earning the top spot in the 5000 meters in a time of 15:17.56. He accumulated 24 total points in the meet to lead the Tigers on the men’s side.
The men’s team also saw Top 3 finishes, for All-GAC First Team honors, from three other athletes. Kiptoo was second in the 3000-meter steeple (9:18.47) and third in 5000 meters (15:21.30), while Michael Iyali took home third in the 3000-meter steeple (9:24.98). Miles Davis added a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.86m.
The women’s side was highlighted by Abigael Kemboi’s second-place finish in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:45.40 and a fifth-place finish in the 800 Meter with a time of 2:18.63. Kaylyn Cotner also had a Top 5 finish in the high jump at 1.55m to claim fifth.
Overall, the men’s team finished fourth out of six teams (88 points), while the women’s were eighth out of 10 (17 points).
Harding won the men’s overall championship with 309 points and Oklahoma Baptist was runner-up with 197. Southern Arkansas claimed third place with 137.
It was the second-straight GAC title for the Bisons.
Oklahoma Baptist finished atop the women’s team standings with 256.5 points followed by Harding at 190 and Southern Arkansas at 149. It was also the second consecutive CAG championship for the OBU women.
