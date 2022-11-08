East Central University bottled up visiting Arkansas-Monticello behind a dominant defense that frustrated the Boll Weevils with a 16-0 shutout victory Saturday inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
The win improved ECU’s record to 7-3 on the year and kept the Tigers alone in fourth place in the Great American Conference. The Boll Weevils left town at 3-7.
The shutout was ECU’s first of an opponent since a 69-0 thrashing of Southern Nazarene in 2015, a span of 60 games. The Tigers limited UAM to just 164 yards, a season-low in the GAC. The Boll Weevils only once moved inside the ECU 45. That resulted in a missed 55-yard field goal.
“Our defense played lights out,” East Central head coach Kris McCullough said. “I’m so proud of our team for finding different ways to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we have to celebrate every win you get.”
ECU’s Alexis Lopez had a spectacular day, delivering on field goals of 34, 35, and a school-best 53. The junior from Center, Texas, leads the GAC with 16 field goals, which broke the previous school record of 14 set in 2002 by Cody Finney.
“Our special teams played well too,” McCullough said. “They have us good field position all day and Alexis was huge for us all day today, scoring 10 of our 16 points.”
The Tigers did finally reach the end zone in the fourth quarter. Jawan King’s 15-yard run with 7:07 left was the final score of the contest.
Running back Myles Davis had his best game of the year, carrying the ball 14 times for 88 yards. He also caught four passes for 28 yards to finish with 116 yards of total offense.
ECU quarterback Kenny Hrncir finished 15-of-23 for 100 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. East Central compiled 272 yards of total offense.
On defense, there were many standouts. The Tigers finished with eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage and four quarterback sacks.
Devon Roush had 11 tackles to lead the Tigers. He also made 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for five yards. Kevon Curry had eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses, and 1.5 quarterback sacks. The other players who had sacks or assisted on a sack were Michael Onwuzurike, Ameer Muhammad, Yemi Oyesanya and Deundre Potts
The Tigers limited UAM to 55 yards of passing and had interceptions by Orlando Brown and Cody Alexander. Gary Ferman led the Monticello ground game with 42 yards on nine carries. The Boll Weevils’ longest offensive play was a 13-yard catch by Ian Meche.
“We will enjoy this win tonight and get to work on that team down South (Sunday),” McCullough said.
East Central ends the regular season Saturday, hosting arch-rival Southeastern. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Norris Field. The Savage Storm will enter the contest at 6-4 after dropping a 40-18 decision to Ouachita Baptist Saturday in Durant.
