The two hottest teams in the Great American Conference will collide in an early-week matchup tonight as East Central University meets third-ranked Ouachita Baptist.
The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
ECU (6-2) brings in a six-game win streak, including impressive wins over Southern Arkansas and Henderson State. None of which would be bigger than beating undefeated and 12th-ranked Ouachita Baptist (8-0). OBU has dominated the series, winning 17-of-21 games since the series started in 1988.
In 2021, ECU came close to pulling off the upset, leading 28-17 late in the third quarter. Ouachita then rolled to 26 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to win 43-28.
“Ouachita has been the most dominant team in the GAC this year,” ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough said. “They don’t just win games, they win by a lot of points. They are a well-oiled machine that rattles off conference championships year after year.”
Ouachita leads the conference in both points scored (48.3 ppg) and the fewest points allowed (16.0 ppg). The plus-32 margin is the largest in NCAA Division II. Ouachita has scored 60 or more points three times this season, including a 63-31 victory last week against Southern Arkansas.
ECU has shown rapid improvement since an 0-2 start. The Tigers have scored over 40 points twice this season, including 42 in a Homecoming win against Southwestern Oklahoma last week.
“We are a hot football team with great football players,” McCullough said. “We believe in each other and can’t wait for kickoff Thursday night. Our guys are ready, our coaches are ready, and our school and community are fired up for this matchup. “
The Tigers have an abundance of talent and match up well with Ouachita with four top-10 players in statistical categories. Kenny Hrncir ranks third in passing, averaging 238 yards per game. Nemier Herod is fourth in rushing at 102 yards per game. La’Quan Wells has 404 yards receiving and ranks 10th. Devon Roush has 70 tackles and is in third place, one off the lead.
Scouting Ouachita
● The Tigers reached their highest-ever national ranking last week at No. 3 in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll, which remained the same for this week. Also this week, Ouachita is ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 5 in the NCAA.com D2 Power Rankings, both the same respective ranking from the previous week. Ouachita’s streak in the AFCA Top 25 has now been extended to 47 consecutive polls, including all of the 2018, 2019, and 2021 seasons, and now all nine weeks of the 2022 season.
● A win on Thursday over ECU would give Ouachita at least a share of the 2022 GAC championship, which would be the sixth GAC title for the Tigers in the 11-year history of the league. It would be Ouachita’s 12th overall conference championship, including six Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference titles.
● Thursday’s matchup against East Central is the 25th all-time meeting against the orange and black Tigers. Ouachita holds the all-time lead at 19-5, including last year’s come-from-behind 43-28 win at Koi Ishto Stadium. The purple Tigers have won eight in a row over ECU. The only win for ECU since both teams became members of the GAC came in 2012, a 37-27 outcome in Ada. The series began in the 1947 and 1948 seasons with Ouachita coming away with wins in both years. The two squads met every year from 1988-1999 and then resumed the series in 2011 as charter members of the GAC.
● Running back TJ Cole became Ouachita’s second D2Football.com national player of the week of the season after turning in his second consecutive 200-yard performance in last Saturday’s win over Southern Arkansas. Cole had 25 carries for 230 yards and set a new school record with six rushing touchdowns. It tied the single-game GAC record. He was also named the GAC offensive player of the week for the third time this season. The Texarkana, Texas native is tied for the lead in all levels of NCAA football this year with his 18 rushing touchdowns. He leads the GAC and ranks second at the NCAA D2 level with an average of 161.6 rushing yards per game.
● The Tigers average 352.9 yards per game on the ground. OBU arguably has the best one-two punch in all of college football with TJ Cole’s aforementioned stats and also with Kendel Givens, who is second in the GAC and sixth nationally with his average of 102.1 yards per game.
● Through the first seven games of the 2022 season, Ouachita ranks in the top three in the GAC in nine different defensive categories, including leading the league in pass efficiency defense, scoring defense, red zone defense, third down defense, and punt return defense.
● Junior defensive lineman Anthony Freeman has earned a spot on the NFL Draft Diamond watch list as a prospective draft pick. Freeman led the Tigers in sacks last year (7.5). This year, Freeman has 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss of 31 yards, three sacks for a loss of 24 yards, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
