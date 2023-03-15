CONWAY, Ark. — The East Central University men’s and women’s track & field teams started the year March 11 at the Hendrix College Alumni Invite for the first meet of the 2023 season.
The men’s side was led by Michael Iyali, Matthew Norton, and Aspel Kiprob, who all earned first-place finishes in their races. Iyali claimed first in the 3000M steeple (9:37.86), Norton placed first in the 5000M run (15:30.94), and Kiprob finished with the fastest time in the 1500M (4:04.64). Oliver Kiptoo was close behind teammate Kiprob with a time of 4:05.64 for second place.
The men saw Top-10 performances from Miles Davis, John Vaughan, Jaxon Merchant, and Jebediah Owen on the field events and Amos Pkiach, Gilberto Palomo, and Cesar Garcia on the running events.
Davis claimed second in the long jump with 6.55m, while Vaughan placed third in the discus with a 35.75m throw. Merchant came in fourth in the shot put (12.17m) and sixth in the discus (34.15m). Owen finished sixth in the shot put and seventh in the discus (32.15m).
Pkiach came in seventh in the 800M run with a time of 2:02.45. Palomo placed sixth in the 5000M (15:51.77), while Garcia finished strong in ninth (16:29.29).
The women’s side saw Top-10 performances by Jodi Moore, Kaylyn Cotner, Jaclyn Robertson, and Kaylee Bruce in the fielding events and Abigael Kemboi in the running events.
Moore claimed second in the pole vault (2.45m), while Cotner placed fourth in the high jump (1.45m), and Robertson placed fourth in the triple jump (9.83m). Bruce finished strong with tenth place in the long jump (4.36m). Kemboi added a tenth-place finish in the 1500M (5:02.10).
The Tigers will return to action Saturday, March 25, at the OBU Invitational in Shawnee.
