ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The East Central University men’s basketball team battled through an 86-72 loss at Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference action Thursday night inside the Bill Vining Arena.
East Central (16-10, 13-8) led 39-38 at halftime but was outscored 48-33 in the second half.
ECU still led 56-55 with 12 minutes to go, but OBU used an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Ouachita led by as many as 15 in the final nine minutes.
The Tigers saw double-digit scoring from four different players. Jamey Woods scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Camron Talley tallied 14 points and Gerren Jackson followed with 13 points and six assists.
Tylor Arnold collected 10 points and a career-high three steals.
Three-point and free-throw shooting were the keys to the game. East Central hit 8-of-23 from 3-point range, and Ouachita finished 11-of-23.
At the free-throw line, ECU hit 8-of-9 tries, compared to a 19-of-29 effort by the host Tigers.
ECU was also out-rebounded 42-25.
Ouachita got 12 points from Kendarious Smith and 11 points, including three 3-pointers, from Eric Brown. Six different OBU players hit 3-pointers.
The Tigers will wrap up the regular season at 3 p.m. today at Henderson State University. Then it’s on to the GAC Championship Tournament, scheduled for March 7-10 in Bartlesville.
WOMEN
ECU 75, OBU 40
The East Central University women’s basketball team took an early lead and never let it go, claiming a 75-40 victory over the “other” Tigers from the Great American Conference, Ouachita Baptist.
East Central, which improved to 20-7 overall and 15-6 in the conference, led 24-17 after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 41-25 by halftime. ECU outscored Ouachita 34-15 over the final two quarters.
The Tigers saw double-digit point totals from three players. Sam Schwab led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds and was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Tia Williams was next with 11 points and four rebounds, while Madsion Nickens finished with 10 points and four more boards.
A key difference also came at the free-throw line for the ECU women, who sank 21-of-25 shots. Ouachita finished 7-of-12 from the line.
East Central outrebounded the hosts 52-34.
Eden Crow scored eight points to lead Ouachita Baptist.
The Tigers will wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. today at Henderson State University. Then it’s on to the GAC Championship Tournament, scheduled for March 7-10 in Bartlesville.
