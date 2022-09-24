East Central sweeps rival Southeastern

The East Central University volleyball team rolled past arch-rival Southeastern Oklahoma State, sweeping the Savage Storm 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18) Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
It marked the third consecutive time that ECU has swept Southeastern.
The Tigers improved to 7-10 overall and 3-2 in Great American Conference play, while the Savage Storm fell to 2-14 and 0-5.
“I’m glad we found a way to finish,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. “I’m very proud of them.”
Set 1 saw SE hold the lead for a majority of the time, but after fighting their way back to 18 all, the Tigers would go on an impressive 7-0 scoring run to finish the set 25-18.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in Set 2 with a pair of 3-0 scoring runs. The Savage Storm rallied back to make the score 19-16 before ECU pulled away to secure a 25-19 victory.
In Set 3, ECU had a six-point lead until SE went on an 8-1 scoring run to tie the game 17-17. But just like in Set 1, the Tigers grabbed the momentum and never looked back, going on an 8-1 volley to solidify the set 25-18 and the match 3-0 on the home court.
Emma Strickland and Nyah Walker led the team on offense, garnering 11 kills apiece on the night.
Ashleigh Miller posted five kills while Aloni Jordan and Jade Coates added four each in the middle.
Out of the team’s 37 kills, Leah Lawson dished out 34 assists in the three sets. Alejandra Delgado tallied 10 digs in the back row, while also adding four service aces in the mix. As a team, ECU had the advantage in all major statistical categories.
The East Central University Volleyball team was at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond on Friday and returns home at 6 p.m. Thursday against Harding.
