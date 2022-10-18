The East Central University volleyball team finished off a perfect week at home, earning their second sweep in two days as they shut out Southern Arkansas University in straight sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-20).
ECU improved to 10-14 overall and and 6-5 in the Great American Conference, while the Muleriders left town at 4-17 and 3-8.
“It was just a solid day of volleyball,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay said. “We were aggressive in all aspects of the game. We will keep going.”
SAU raced to an 8-5 lead in the beginning of Set 1 until an 8-1 run by ECU put the home team back on top 13-9. The Muleriders rattled off six of the next seven points to get within one at 19-18, but the Tigers pushed through with a 6-2 surge to settle the opening set at 25-20.
ECU never trailed in Set 2, scoring the first five points and eventually building the lead to 22-15. The Muleriders never recovered, and the Tigers cruised to finish Set 2 25-17.
SAU regrouped a bit in the third set. The Muleriders fought off a 7-2 lead by ECU to pull within one at 10-9. The Muleriders tied it up 14-all, but a 4-0 run by the Tigers put them back on top at 18-14. SAU managed to get close again at 21-20, but ECU refused to allow the match to be pushed to the fourth set. The Tigers scored four straight points to win Set 3 25-20 and polish off the Muleriders 3-0.
Two Tigers earned double-digit kills on the night – Emma Strickland and Nyah Walker. Strickland led with 14 kills, while Walker posted 11. Aloni Jordan was next with six kills while Kemyra Landry was close behind with five. Jordan and Landry each had three total blocks as well.
Leah Lawson dished out 33 assists in the three-set match and added four kills of her own. Alejandra Delgado led the defense with 15 digs and three service aces, while Thalianette Garcia tallied seven.
Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Durant to battle old rival Southeastern at 7 p.m. night.
