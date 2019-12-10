East Central University placed four players in double figures, led by Camron Talley’s 20 points, as the Tigers outscored Oklahoma Baptist University by 10 in the first half and coasted to a 97-85 victory over the Bison in Great American Conference action Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU shot 55.4% from the floor overall but hit an even better 63.2% pace (12-of-19) from 3-point range while knocking down 23-of-27 shots from the foul line (85.2%).
Joining Talley in double figures for ECU were Tylor Arnold with 17, Gerren Jackson with 13 and Josh Apple with 10.
Talley drained four treys in the game to go with five assists and a pair of steals.
Arnold (6-of-9), Jackson (3-of-6) and Apple (4-of-5) figured into the Tigers’ high-percentage field-goal efforts. Apple also also collected seven rebounds.
Six players reached double digits in scoring for the Bison, who shot a respectable 46.3% overall but managed to knock down only 14-of-22 free throws (63.7%).
Kurt Hall led the way with 15 points. Harrison Stoddart followed with 14, Rashad Lewis added 13, Jarius Hicklen had 12, Jaquan Simms tallied 12 (before fouling out) and Dishon Lowery had 10 to go with nine rebounds, one block and a steal.
Stoddart, Lewis and Simms each connected on two treys in the game for OBU.
ECU held a 36-33 rebounding edge and overcame 14 turnovers, compared to the Bison’s 11.
WOMEN
ECU 69, OBU 59
Near-perfect free-throw shooting and a 43-30 rebounding advantage lifted the Tigers to the come-from-behind win in the doubleheader opener.
ECU knocked down 19-of-21 free shots (90.5%), while the Bison were only 15-of-24 (62.5%).
Sam Schwab’s 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and a 6-of-6 effort from the line led the way for the Tigers. Madison Rehl and Kendall Schulte followed with 16 points each, and Hannah Ladd tacked on 12.
Schulte hit three treys for the Tigers, while Rehl and Ladd converted two apiece.
However, both teams struggled from the floo,r with OBU hitting at a 38.8% pace and ECU at 36.8.
Kalifa Ford fired in 17 points and was the only double-digit scorer for the Bison. Ford also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists while recording one block and a steal.
Jaylin Stapleton supplied nine points and was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe before fouling out. Mikayla Shulanberger and Mckenzie Cooper ended up with eight points each. Cooper also collected six boards.
OBU’s next action will be Saturday home GAC contests against Southwestern Oklahoma State. ECU is idle until Monday, Dec.16, with games at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.