MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Four Muleriders scored in double figures, and Southern Arkansas employed a stout defense that held East Central under 60 points for the first time this season as the hosts turned back the Tigers 72-58 Thursday night in the W.T. Watson Center.
Southern Arkansas won for the fifth straight time and improved to 11-2 on the year, while East Central dropped to 7-5.
The Muleriders are off to their bast 13-game start in 29 years.
SAU was led in scoring by a trio of seniors. Draylan Perkins, Wesley Nosakhare and CJ Elkins combined for 38 points in the win. Nosakhare, who was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and made his lone free-throw attempt, and freshman Jalen Brooks grabbed seven rebounds each, and junior Frank Royles added six rebounds.
SAU outscored the Tigers 44-24 in points in the paint, due in large part to the play of Nosakhare, as well as the efforts of Perkins, Elkins and sophomore Aaron Lucas in driving to the basket and converting tough contact buckets.
Southern Arkansas shot 46.2 precent from the floor but struggled from 3-point range (6-of-27) and from the charity stripe (6-of-14).
However, the Muleriders manufactured a stiff defense performance, coupled with a tough shooting night by the Tigers. The visitors shot just 35.7 precent overall and were a cool 13.6 precent (3-of-22) from beyond the arc. SAU committed just nine turnovers that resulted in only eight Tiger points.
The contest saw seven lead changes, while the Muleriders’ largest lead of the night was 20 points just under the 16-minute media timeout of the second half.
Camron Talley scored 13 points and had seven rebounds to pace the Tigers. Freshman Jakeem Acres followed with a career-best 10 points. Jalan Brown led the Tigers on the boards with eight rebounds.
East Central will try to rebound at 3 p.m. today at Arkansas-Monticello.
ECU women roll
past Muleriders
The ECU women’s basketball team won for the seventh straight time, knocking off Southern Arkansas 76-55 Thursday night inside the W.T. Watson Center.
The Tigers improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the Great American Conference, while the Muleriders dipped to 1-12 and 0-7.
East Central used a 17-2 run in the first quarter to grab a 20-6 lead and never really looked back. ECU led 42-17 at halftime and 61-41 through three quarters.
Stefany Lourenco led the Tigers with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Sam Schwab followed with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. No other ECU player reached double digits.
Maci Hanson added nine points and four rebounds for the visitors.
Southern Arkansas got 17 points and five rebounds from Jerica Bell.
As a team, ECU shot 51.9 (28-of-54) percent from the field, compared to 18-of-50 shooting (36 percent) by Southern Arkansas.
Matt Cole’s team is back in action at 1 p.m. today at Arkansas-Monticello.
