SEARCY, Ark. – Harding led East Central midway through the second half but struggled to score down the stretch and fell 71-57 Saturday in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
East Central improved to 12-7 overall and 9-5 in the GAC, moving into fourth place in the conference standings. Harding fell to 5-15 overall and 3-11 in the GAC. The Bisons are in 11th place and dropped to three games out of the final GAC Tournament spot.
Harding led 41-37 on a Brandon Reeves dunk with 10:38 left, but a 16-3 East Central run over the next six minutes put the Tigers ahead 53-44 with 4:49 left. Harding went without a basket during the run, scoring on three Romen Martin free throws. The Bisons trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.
Adam Horn scored 12 points to lead Harding, who shot 32 percent and made just 1-of-18 3-pointers. East Central had three players in double figures, led by Camron Talley with 19 points. The Tigers made 26-of-31 free throws, while the Bison finished 18-of-27.
Jamey Wood scored 14 points for ECU, while Matt Garriga reached double figures with 10 points, thanks to an 8-of-8 effort from the charity stripe.
East Central travels to Weatherford Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Southwestern.
Harding women rally past Tigers
SEARCY – Carissa Caples and Cheyenne Brown both scored 18 points to lead Harding to a 67-51 victory over East Central Saturday in Great American Conference play at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding improved to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in the GAC, moving into a four-way tie for third place in the conference. East Central is also 14-6 overall and 9-5 in conference and part of the tie.
Harding struggled offensively through the first three quarters but shot 60 percent from the field and made 11 free throws in a 25-point fourth quarter. The Lady Bisons held the Tigers to only 28 percent shooting.
Caples shot 6-of-12 from the field and made two of Harding’s four 3-pointers. Brown was 5-of-13 shooting and made eight free throws. Kellie Lampo added 14 points, and Peyton Padgett had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Lakin Preisner led East Central with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kendall Schulte scored nine points and hit a pair of 3-pointers for ECU, while Madison Rehl added eight points and hit 6-of-7 free throws before fouling out.
Harding finished 25-of-38 from the free-throw line, while ECU made 16-of-26 attempts.
The Tigers travel to Weatherford Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Southwestern.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
