After having the first four games of the year postponed due to winter weather, the East Central University softball team will open the 2022 campaign with five games at the Angelo State University George & Ola McCorkle Challenge in San Angelo, Texas.
The event begins today and runs through Sunday.
The Tigers will face St. Edward’s and host Angelo State twice over the weekend and battle with Bethany College once.
ECU will play St. Edward’s at 12:30 p.m. today and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. The Tigers will battle Angelo State at 5:15 p.m. today and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
East Central’s final game of the weekend will be against Bethany College at 11 a.m. Sunday.
ECU returns 21 players from the 2021 roster and has three new players on the roster.
ECU finished 17-22 overall and 13-20 in the Great American Conference in 2021.
The only local player listed on the 2022 roster is sophomore Cheyenne Adair, a former Latta High School product. She scored 11 runs last season and was 6-of-7 in stolen base attempts in limited action as a freshman.
The Tigers will lean on four seniors — Tatiana Bryant, Jessica Sizemore, Taia Harris and Charley Avery.
Coach Destini Anderson’s squad was picked to finish ninth in the 2022 Great American Conference preseason poll.
Sophomore Megan Lesko paced the Tiger offense with a .364 average and a .603 slugging percentage and sophomore Jayna Reid went 19-for-21 on stolen base attempts.
The Series
• The Tigers and St. Edward’s have met on six previous occasions since 2002. ECU leads the series 4-2. The last meeting was on Feb. 5, 2017.
• ECU and Angelo State have battled 13 previous times since 2002. ASU leads the series 8-5. The last meeting was on Feb. 22, 2015.
• This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and Bethany College.
