East Central settles for tie against Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas – The East Central University soccer team concluded Sunday’s match with Lubbock Christian University in a 3-3 tie at the LCU Soccer & Track Complex.
ECU is now 0-2-2 overall.
“I’m proud of our overall effort,” said ECU head Coach Riley Bailey. “They were a tough opponent that gave us some trouble, but the ladies fought through and scored some quality goals.”
Lubbock Christian was on the attack early in the match, connecting to the net in the 13th minute to take the 1-0 lead.
ECU’s Alexis Perez countered the attack with the first goal for the Tigers in the 18th minute from an assist by Jocelyn Caracheo. This is the second consecutive match with a goal for Perez.
The tied score lasted for 10 minutes before a shot from the Lady Chaps put LCU back on top 2-1 going into halftime.
The Tigers’ offense picked up momentum in the second half with Abbie Morris finding the back of the net for her first goal of the season in the sixth minute to tie it up 2-2. ECU was able to take their first lead of the game with Tanja Bauboeck scoring a goal in the 71st minute off an assist by Jocelyn Caracheo, her second of the game.
But LCU continued to apply pressure offensively and ended up putting a goal away three minutes later to knot the score 3-3.
Linea Andersen made her first start of the season in goal, recording five saves in her 50 minutes of play.
Paige Jones and Kaylee Bruce each had a shot on goal for the Tigers.
East Central will make its debut at Tigers field when it opens the home portion of the 2022 schedule at 4 p.m. Thursday against Oklahoma Christian University.
