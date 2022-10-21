East Central rolls over rival Southeastern 3-0

DURANT — The East Central University volleyball team traveled to Durant Tuesday night for the second match-up of the season against rival Southeastern Oklahoma State University, sweeping the Savage Storm in straight sets (25-20, 25-13, 25-20).
The Tigers improved to 11-14 overall and 7-5 in Great American Conference action, while Southeastern dropped to 3-20 and 1-11. The Savage Storm have lost eight of their past nine matches.
“Rivalry games are always fun,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. “It was a great environment to play in. We played some great defense as well.”
The Tigers grabbed an early 7-3 lead to start Set 1. They increased their lead to 19-13 and never looked back. Southeastern went on a 5-1 run to get within two at 20-18, but ECU settled the score 25-20.
Set 2 saw the Tigers come out on the attack, going on a 5-0 run and eventually extending their dominating lead to 19-6. Southeastern managed to go on a 5-0 run themselves to cut the lead to 19-11, but it was not enough for the Savage Storm as the Tigers easily closed out the set 25-13.
Set 3 was closer than the first two sets and featured four different ties before the Savage Storm took their first lead of the match at 13-10. However, the Tigers were not going to let it slow down their momentum. After a 6-1 scoring run, they were back on top 17-15. Despite the good effort from Southeastern, another scoring run by ECU allowed them to secure Set 3 25-20 and the match win 3-0.
Emma Strickland led the Tiger offense while also earning a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs.
Nyah Walker posted eight kills while Jada Abercrombie was next with six. Aloni Jordan and Kemyra Landry had a strong day blocking with Jordan recording four total blocks and Landry adding six total blocks.
Leah Lawson dished out 32 assists, five digs, and four kills in the three-set match. Defensively, Alejandra Delgado led the team with 18 digs and a season-high four service aces.
The ECU volleyball team hosted Southern Nazarene Thursday night and travels to Wichita Falls, Texas, at 1 p.m. Saturday to battle host Midwestern State.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
