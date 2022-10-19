East Central, Northwestern battle to scoreless tie

ALVA — Nothing was settled when the East Central University soccer team battled host Northwestern for 90 minutes Saturday in Alva.
The two squads battled to a scoreless tie.
East Central is now 2-9-4 overall and 2-5-2 in Great American Conference play, while Northwestern sits at 6-4-4 and 3-2-3.
Both teams came out firing in the opening half to try and get on the scoreboard as the Tigers and the Rangers each had eight shots in the first period.
Despite opportunities for each team to score, ECU and NWOSU were unable to find the back of the net. The Ranger’s keeper had to make five saves while the ECU keeper McKenna Leveling would only have to make two saves throughout the half.
In the second half, the Rangers would find more shooting chances compared to the Tigers, taking 12 shots while ECU was limited to four. However, a mixture of off-target shots by NWOSU and three more saves by Leveling would keep the Rangers scoreless.
In total, NWOSU had 20 shots and five on goal while ECU had 12 shots and eight on goal throughout the 90-minute match.
Abbie Morris led ECU with a season-high six shots and three on goal. Makayla Smith was next with two shots on goal while Alexis Perez, Tanja Baubock, and Brooklyn Meisner each had one.
The East Central soccer team will return home to host Oklahoma Baptist University at 3 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.
Note: East Central sports information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
