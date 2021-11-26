In the first game of the season at the Kerr Activities Center, the East Central University men’s basketball team gave its first-year head coach Max Pendery his first career victory. The Tigers (1-3) took little time to take control and earned a 114-52 victory over Arkansas Baptist.
ECU started the game with a 5-0 spurt and never trailed. They pushed their lead to double digits six minutes into the game and increased their lead to 20 with just under 5 minutes remaining in the half.
The Tigers kept up the pressure increasing their lead to as many as 35 including a 56-21 half time lead.
It was all ECU in the second half as they pushed their lead to 50 midway through the half. Their largest lead of the game came in the final minute as the lead grew to 66 points before settling in at a 62-point final.
ECU will be at home on Saturday as they host Rogers State at 3 p.m. at the Kerr Center. They will open up GAC play on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Southern Nazarene.
Quick Shots:
This was the first 100+ point game for the Tigers since Jan. 25, 2021W, 103-102 (2OT) vs. Southeastern Oklahoma StateECU had two 100+ point games in 2021-22The Tigers saw double-digit point totals from four players, with Jr. Ellis Lee, Jr. leading the groupLee, Jr.: 23 pts., 1 assist, 1 steal, .571 (8-of-14) FG, .500 (5-of-10) 3PT FG, 1.000 (2-of-2) FTCareer highs for points, field goals made and three-point field goals madeSr. Jalen Crutchfield: 20 pts., 4 reb., 2 assists, 1 steal, .636 (7-of-11) FG, .667 (6-of-9) 3PT FGCareer high for three-point field goals madeSr. Jakeem Acres: 19 pts., 2 reb., .500 (6-of-12) FGCareer high for pointsRSr. Josh Apple: 16 pts., 9 reb., 5 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, .857 (6-of-7) FGCareer high for assistsSr. Romello Wilbert and Sr. Cole Robertson also set career highs in the gameWilbert: 2 pts., 7 reb., 9 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, 1-of-1 FGCareer high for assistsRobertson: 3 reb., 4 assistsCareer high for rebounds and assistsAll but one of the 11 players that saw action in the game scored and had a reboundAll but three did not register an assistECU shot 61.2% (41-of-67) from the floor and 50.0% (19-of-38) from beyond the arcAllowed a 27.8% (20-of-72) field goal mark and 4.3% (1-of-23) three-point field goal percentageThe Tigers forced 13 turnovers by the Buffaloes (1-10) and recorded seven steals
