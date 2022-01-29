The East Central University men’s basketball team made a quick turnaround.
After dropping an 81-61 decision to Arkansas Tech Monday night in Russellville, Arkansas, the Wonder Boys visited the Kerr Activities Center Thursday night in a Great American Conference rematch.
This time, just three days later, it was a much different outcome.
The Tigers used a late 10-3 run to get some breathing room and turned back Arkansas Tech 77-69.
East Central improved to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in GAC action, while the Wonder Boys left town at 6-9 and 3-6.
Coach Max Pendery’s crew is currently ninth in the men’s GAC standings but is only two games out of fourth place.
In the women’s contest, ECU saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a 79-71 setback to Arkansas Tech.
The Tigers dropped to 10-6 overall and 7-5 in the GAC, while the Golden Suns improved to 10-7 and 7-6.
Coach Matt Cole’s squad dropped to fourth in the GAC women’s standings but are just two games behind second-place Harding.
MEN
ECU 77, Arkansas Tech 69
Arkansas Tech’s Taelon Peter made the first of two free throws with 3:53 left in the game to get within 67-63.
The Tigers then used the big run to pull away. That ECU volley included an old-fashioned three-point play by Shemar Smith and was capped by a thunderous dunk from AJ Ferguson that made it 77-66 with just 1:23 left.
It was all Wonder Boys early. The visitors strung together a 15-2 run to take a 23-9 at the 10:48 mark of the first half. The Tigers turned the tables, finishing the first frame on a 23-10 jaunt.
ECU grabbed a 32-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Ellis Lee Jr. but the Wonder Boys countered with a buzzer-beating triple by Calvin Allen to take a slim 33-32 lead at halftime.
The Tigers still trailed 41-36 after a Peter dunk at the 16:31 mark of the second half. But ECU scored the next 10 points to go ahead 46-41 on a jumper by Smith with 13:02 showing.
Senior Jalen Crutchfield led the way for the Tigers with 17 points. He finished 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Ferguson was next with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Smith followed with 12 points, while Burns also hit double figures in the balanced Tiger attack with 11 points to go with five assists.
ATU got 16 points, including four 3-point baskets, by Cam Kennedy and 13 points each from Allen and Tony Hall. Hall also had seven rebounds.
The Tigers ended up 11-of-25 (44%) from 3-point territory compared to a 5-of-25 (20%) showing by the Wonder Boys.
WOMEN
Arkansas Tech 79, ECU 71
ATU’s Tori Lasker scored on a put-back as time expired in the second quarter to knot the game at 38-all at halftime.
After a Madison Rehl jumper got the Tigers within 57-52 with 2:42 left in the third quarter, Arkansas Tech finished that frame by scoring the final six points to carry a 63-52 lead into the fourth period.
A steal and jumper by ECU’s Mackenzie Crusoe cut the Golden Suns’ advantage to 73-69 with 1:06 to play. The Tigers again trailed by four after an Izzy Cummins layup with 36 seconds left but Arkansas Tech hit 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to salt away the game.
The Golden Suns made a living at the charity stripe, hitting 25-of-31 attempts, while the Tigers finished 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Four ECU players reached double figures in the Tiger offensive attack.
Cummins came off the bench and scored a team-high 18 points She sank four 3-point baskets and also had five rebounds before fouling out.
Crusoe followed with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals before fouling out. Rehl was next with 15 points and seven assists before she also picked up her fifth foul.
Emily Wilson, a former Vanoss High School player, added 10 points and five rebounds.
ATU received a game-high 23 points from Kaley Shipman. She finished 5-of-7 from the field and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. Alex hill hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the visitors.
Both Nikki Metcalfe and Lasker ended up with 15 points for ATU. Lasker also had five rebounds and four assists. Metcalfe blocked three shots.
Both East Central teams host Harding today. The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. with the men to follow at 3 p.m.
Next Thursday, arch-rival Southeastern comes to town for Black Out night at the Kerr Activities Center.
