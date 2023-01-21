East Central men run away from Northwestern

The East Central University men’s basketball team came out with a bang Thursday night, powering its way past Northwestern Oklahoma State University 97-63 at the Kerr Activities Center.
The win lifts ECU 9-6 overall and 4-5 in Great American Conference play, while the Rangers dropped to 6-7 and 2-7.
“It was a great team win tonight,” head coach Daniel Wheeler said. “I thought we had a good defensive effort followed by a balanced attack on offense. The guys did great. I’m proud of them.”
A 3-pointer by Quinton Johnson II gave the Tigers an early lead in the opening half in which ECU would never lose for the remainder of the game. NWOSU made just 10 field goals on 27 attempts in the first half, while ECU shot a solid 53.57% from the floor and never looked back.
With five minutes until halftime, the Tigers put together a 15-2 scoring run to pull away 48-25 at the break.
In the second half, NWOSU would try to chip away at the Tiger’s lead, which grew to 31 points on six separate occasions, but ECU remained on top.
The Tigers finished the second half shooting 56.25% while limiting the Rangers to 37% to help secure a 34-point win over NWOSU.
A total of five Tigers scored in double-figures – Quinton Johnson II, Jakeem Acres, Luke Harper, Barron Tanner, Jr., and Keyon Thomas.
Johnson led the offense with 16 points, going 5-for10 from the field while adding a team-high five rebounds.
Acres, Harper, and Tanner each scored 14 points. Acres went 5-for-8 from the floor, while Harper went 4-for-5 and Tanner went 4-for-9.
Thomas ended the night with 10 points while adding a season-high seven assists.
The ECU men’s basketball team will hit the road today to take on Southern Nazarene University at 3 p.m. in Bethany.
